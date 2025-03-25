In his first interview since signing with the Wests Tigers, teenage sensation Heamasi Makasini has outlined his NRL ambitions, the importance of family and how close he came to making the permanent switch to rugby union.

Rated as one of the best schoolboy talents in either rugby league or rugby union, Heamasi Makasini has been touted for big things since a young age and has continually shown that he is one of the most exciting talents in the 13-man code.

At only 17, the Newington College student found himself pursued by several teams in both codes and was set to be heavily involved in Rugby Australia's plans after representing the U18s Australian team in 2024.

However, he decided to remain at the Wests Tigers, where he has been since the age of 14 and sign a three-year deal with them until the end of 2027.

Likened to the likes of Greg Inglis, Israel Folau and Jonah Lomu, the 2024 Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year only began playing rugby league less than eight years ago but has already achieved several prestigious honours.

This includes representing the U16s NSW Waratahs team, U16s and U18s Australian rugby union side, and U16s City team in rugby league.

In an exclusive interview with Zero Tackle, Makasini revealed he came "pretty close" to making the permanent switch of playing in the 15-man code.

However, one of the main reasons he stayed at the Wests Tigers was the club's Pathways and Junior Recruitment Manager Shannon Gallant, who was his maiden rugby league coach.

"I was pretty close because I played schoolboys last year and a few clubs were interested in me from union, but I stayed with league," Makasini told Zero Tackle.

"I played rugby union first and I didn't start playing league until I was ten with Campbelltown City as my junior club.

"(Wests Tigers Pathways and Junior Recruitment Manager) Shannon Gallant was the coach at the time and he pretty much started my rugby league journey and my love for the game.

"That's pretty much where my league journey kicked off. That's my heart of passion."

Looking up to Israel Folau growing up and supporting the Brisbane Broncos, he credited Brent Naden as his biggest mentor around the club as well as head coach Benji Marshall and some of the more experienced players in the squad.

Deciding to stay with rugby league, Makasini's next goal is to make his NRL debut for the Wests Tigers after training with the first-grade squad in the pre-season.

On a train and trial contract with the club for 2025, he will be eligible for selection later this year, but it won't be until he turns 18 on July 27.

This means the earliest he will be available for selection is in Round 22 against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

"That's pretty much the main goal this year but I'll just keep pushing hard, and training hard in each game I play for [SG] Ball or [Jersey] Flegg later on," the teenage sensation added.

"It's one of the things I dreamed of as a kid, so it's pretty special.

As Makasini awaits his NRL debut, he is currently playing with the Western Suburbs Magpies in the SG Ball Cup competition, where he is attempting to win his first premiership at the Wests Tigers.

This comes after Makasini (who scored 92 points) and the Magpies made it to the Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final last season before going down to the New Zealand Warriors.

Preparing for the last few matches of the season, he opened up about the importance of his family. He revealed that his father has been his biggest mentor and hopes to repay him by making his NRL first-grade debut in the coming seasons.

"My dad has been my biggest mentor, considering all the hard work that he does," he added.

"Ever since I was young, he was always waking up in the morning to go to work and my big goal is to give back to my parents, especially my dad.

"The hard work he puts in for me, I just want to give back and (to make) my NRL debut (is a good way to give back to him). That's my motivation.

"Without their hard work and dedication, I wouldn't be here where I am today."