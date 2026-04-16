Penrith Panthers, New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos superstar Nathan Cleary is set to test the open market for the first time in his career.

While he hasn't said it's a guarantee, he has certainly hinted it's going to happen.

The Penrith Panthers have a stretched salary cap, and just maybe, the star halfback is getting itchy feet around what his legacy will be if he never tries to play outside of the Penrith system.

There are plenty of fresh challenges around the competition for him to have a crack at while he is still in the prime of his career.

From heading to an under fire club, to an expansion one, to linking up with another premiership contender, all options are on the table for a player who will fetch well and truly over a million per season once he starts to test his true worth from November 1.

Penrith are still a great chance of capturing Cleary's signature, but if he does leave the foot of the mountains, where does he wind up?

We have analysed and ranked every club's chance of landing the Penrith star.