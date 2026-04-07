The teams are in for Round 6, and there are plenty of changes around the competition, with coaches under pressure and injuries playing their part.
Here are all the key changes for the weekend ahead in Round 6s edition of rapid fire.
See all 16 teams for NRL Round 6 here
2026-04-09T09:50:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-04-09T09:50:00Z
PEN
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Bronson Xerri returns to replace Stephen Crichton. That means Sean O'Sullivan remains on the bench, Matt Burton is still at five-eighth and Sean O'Sullivan stays on the bench.
- Harry Hayes is back from injury, so slots in on the bench, while Jake Turpin is also picked as part of the six-man bench for Logan Spinks.
Penrith Panthers
- Mitch Kenny is back from suspension. Freddy Lussick falls back to the six-man bench.
- Billy Scott is the man to make way from the 19. No other changes for the men from the foot of the mountains who are flying.
2026-04-10T08:00:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2026-04-10T08:00:00Z
MAN
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Clint Gutherson is out injured, so Tyrell Sloan gets a start at fullback.
- David Fale is out suspended, and is replaced by Setu Tu who is recalled on the wing.
- In the halves, Daniel Atkinson slides to five-eighth, Kyle Flanagan returns from concussion at fullback and Lyhkan King-Togia misses out. Kade Reed has been added to the bench as the new face.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Jason Saab is back from a one-week suspension and slots in on the wing, with Clayton Faulalo going back to the bench.
- Josh Feledy is the man to drop off the bench for Manly.
2026-04-10T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-04-10T10:00:00Z
NQL
Brisbane Broncos
- A big surprise for the Broncos with Adam Reynolds named despite suffering a groin injury.
- Jesse Arthars is the new fullback, with Reece Walsh missing through injury.
- Josiah Karapani returns in the vacant wing position with Arthars making the positional switch.
- Blake Mozer joins the bench for the first time this year with Ben Hunt out through injury.
- Antonio Verhoeven and Jaiyden Hunt drop off the bench, with Thomas Duffy and Hayze Perham the new men.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Sam McIntyre is out. Kai O'Donnell joins the second-row in his place, while Mason Barber is the new face on the six-man bench in an otherwise unchanged team.
2026-04-11T05:00:00Z
Optus Stadium
SOU
2026-04-11T05:00:00Z
CBR
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Brandon Smith returns from injury for the trip to Perth and has been named to start at dummy half.
- There are no other changes to the run on side, but Bronson Garlick keeps a spot on the bench, so Moala Graham-Taufa drops out.
- Intriguingly, it means South Sydney are running Peter Mamouzelos, Bronson Garlick and Jayden Sullivan off the pine.
Canberra Raiders
- Xavier Savage is out with an ankle injury and will be replaced by Jed Stuart.
- Ricky Stuart sticks by the stuttering halves combination of Ethan Strange and Ethan Sanders, while Daine Laurie and Joe Roddy join the bench in place of Chevy Stewart and Matthew Timoko.
2026-04-11T07:30:00Z
Optus Stadium
CRO
2026-04-11T07:30:00Z
SYD
Cronulla Sharks
- Mawene Hiroti wins the race ahead of Chris Vea'ila to start in the centres with Jesse Ramien out injured.
- The vacant spot on the bench is taken by Tuku Hau Tapuha.
Sydney Roosters
- Billy Smith is still out, so Hugo Savala wins the free centre spot in a hat tip to his versatility and a promotion from the pine.
- Victor Radley starts at lock on his return, with Egan Butcher missing the 19-man side.
- Spencer Leniu also returns via the bench, while Tommy Talau is also added with Blake Steep missing out.
2026-04-11T09:30:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-04-11T09:30:00Z
NZW
Melbourne Storm
- Jack Howarth and Moses Leo both return as part of the back five for Melbourne. Manaia Waitere and Suilagi Tuimalatu-Brown make way, although the former survives on the bench.
- After the late switch last week, Cooper Clarke remains in the second-row, with Alec MacDonald named on the bench.
- Preston Conn loses his spot on the six-man bench.
New Zealand Warriors
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad passed his HIA and despite a "jarred neck", he has been named to play, remaining in the centres.
- Luke Metcalf is out, so Chanel Harris-Tavita returns at five-eighth.
- Luke Hanson joins the six-man bench.
2026-04-12T04:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-04-12T04:00:00Z
GLD
Parramatta Eels
- The Eels have a serious backline crisis, with Bailey Simonsson, Sean Russell and Apa Twidle all out injured.
- Araz Nanva makes his debut on the wing, while Will Penisini is pushing to return in the centres. Teancum Brown joins the bench.
- Jonah Pezet is out. Ronald Volkman comes in at five-eighth.
Gold Coast Titans
- Just the one change on the bench for the Titans. Jaylan de Groot comes in for Max Feagai.
2026-04-12T06:05:00Z
Campbelltown
WST
2026-04-12T06:05:00Z
NEW
Wests Tigers
- Jeral Skelton returns for the Tigers on the wing with Luke Laulilii suspended.
- Patrick Herbert is the new face on the bench given Skelton's promotion.
Newcastle Knights
- Bradman Best is out injured. Wilson De Courcey starts in the centres in his place.
- Cody Hopwood is the new man on the bench in an otherwise unchanged side.