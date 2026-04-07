The teams are in for Round 6, and there are plenty of changes around the competition, with coaches under pressure and injuries playing their part.

Here are all the key changes for the weekend ahead in Round 6s edition of rapid fire.

See all 16 teams for NRL Round 6 here

 2026-04-09T09:50:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-04-09T09:50:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLBulldogsPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canterbury Bulldogs

Penrith Panthers

  • Mitch Kenny is back from suspension. Freddy Lussick falls back to the six-man bench.
  • Billy Scott is the man to make way from the 19. No other changes for the men from the foot of the mountains who are flying.
 2026-04-10T08:00:00Z 
 
 
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2026-04-10T08:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLDragonsManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

St George Illawarra Dragons

Manly Sea Eagles

 2026-04-10T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-04-10T10:00:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLBroncosCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Brisbane Broncos

North Queensland Cowboys

 2026-04-11T05:00:00Z 
 
 
Optus Stadium
SOU   
 2026-04-11T05:00:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLSouthsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Canberra Raiders

 2026-04-11T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Optus Stadium
CRO   
 2026-04-11T07:30:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLSharksRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Cronulla Sharks

Sydney Roosters

 2026-04-11T09:30:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-04-11T09:30:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLStormWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

New Zealand Warriors

 2026-04-12T04:00:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-04-12T04:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLEelsTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Parramatta Eels

Gold Coast Titans

  • Just the one change on the bench for the Titans. Jaylan de Groot comes in for Max Feagai.
 2026-04-12T06:05:00Z 
 
 
Campbelltown
WST   
 2026-04-12T06:05:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLTigersKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

Newcastle Knights