The teams are in for Round 6, and there are plenty of changes around the competition, with coaches under pressure and injuries playing their part.

Here are all the key changes for the weekend ahead in Round 6s edition of rapid fire.

See all 16 teams for NRL Round 6 here

Canterbury Bulldogs

Penrith Panthers

Mitch Kenny is back from suspension. Freddy Lussick falls back to the six-man bench.

Billy Scott is the man to make way from the 19. No other changes for the men from the foot of the mountains who are flying.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Manly Sea Eagles

Jason Saab is back from a one-week suspension and slots in on the wing, with Clayton Faulalo going back to the bench.

Josh Feledy is the man to drop off the bench for Manly.

Brisbane Broncos

North Queensland Cowboys

Sam McIntyre is out. Kai O'Donnell joins the second-row in his place, while Mason Barber is the new face on the six-man bench in an otherwise unchanged team.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Brandon Smith returns from injury for the trip to Perth and has been named to start at dummy half.

There are no other changes to the run on side, but Bronson Garlick keeps a spot on the bench, so Moala Graham-Taufa drops out.

Intriguingly, it means South Sydney are running Peter Mamouzelos, Bronson Garlick and Jayden Sullivan off the pine.

Canberra Raiders

Cronulla Sharks

Mawene Hiroti wins the race ahead of Chris Vea'ila to start in the centres with Jesse Ramien out injured.

The vacant spot on the bench is taken by Tuku Hau Tapuha.

Sydney Roosters

Melbourne Storm

Jack Howarth and Moses Leo both return as part of the back five for Melbourne. Manaia Waitere and Suilagi Tuimalatu-Brown make way, although the former survives on the bench.

After the late switch last week, Cooper Clarke remains in the second-row, with Alec MacDonald named on the bench.

Preston Conn loses his spot on the six-man bench.

New Zealand Warriors

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad passed his HIA and despite a "jarred neck", he has been named to play, remaining in the centres.

Luke Metcalf is out, so Chanel Harris-Tavita returns at five-eighth.

Luke Hanson joins the six-man bench.

Parramatta Eels

Gold Coast Titans

Just the one change on the bench for the Titans. Jaylan de Groot comes in for Max Feagai.

Wests Tigers

Jeral Skelton returns for the Tigers on the wing with Luke Laulilii suspended.

Patrick Herbert is the new face on the bench given Skelton's promotion.

Newcastle Knights