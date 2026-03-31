The Canterbury Bulldogs will leave Bronson Xerri a chance of some game time this weekend against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, while fans expecting changes at the Manly Sea Eagles under new coach Kieran Foran and the St George Illawarra Dragons will be left disappointed.

Injuries and returns are the other common theme as the NRL heads full bore into Round 5.

Here are all the changes for the coming weekend in this week's edition of Rapid fire Tuesday.

ALL 16 TEAMS FOR ROUND 5

 2026-04-02T09:00:00Z 
 
 
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
 2026-04-02T09:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLDolphinsManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The Dolphins

Manly Sea Eagles

 2026-04-03T05:05:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2026-04-03T05:05:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLSouthsBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Canterbury Bulldogs

 2026-04-03T09:00:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2026-04-03T09:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLPanthersStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Penrith Panthers

  • Mitch Kenny is out with suspension, so Freddy Lussick is promoted to start at hooker.
  • Jack Cogger returns as the new face on the bench for Ivan Cleary's side, with no other changes.

Melbourne Storm

 2026-04-04T06:30:00Z 
 
 
Jubilee Oval
STI   
 2026-04-04T06:30:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLDragonsCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

St George Illawarra Dragons

North Queensland Cowboys

 2026-04-04T08:30:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-04-04T08:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLTitansBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

Brisbane Broncos

 2026-04-05T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-04-05T04:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLSharksWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Cronulla Sharks

New Zealand Warriors

 2026-04-05T06:05:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-04-05T06:05:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLKnightsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

Canberra Raiders

 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLEelsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Parramatta Eels

Wests Tigers

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