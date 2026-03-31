The Canterbury Bulldogs will leave Bronson Xerri a chance of some game time this weekend against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, while fans expecting changes at the Manly Sea Eagles under new coach Kieran Foran and the St George Illawarra Dragons will be left disappointed.
Injuries and returns are the other common theme as the NRL heads full bore into Round 5.
Here are all the changes for the coming weekend in this week's edition of Rapid fire Tuesday.
2026-04-02T09:00:00Z
Kayo Stadium
DOL
2026-04-02T09:00:00Z
MAN
The Dolphins
- Just the one change to the 19 for the Dolphins. Oryn Keeley loses his spot on the bench with Kurt Donoghoe having a chance to return.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Jason Saab is out suspended, so Clayton Faulalo comes into the side.
- Kieran Foran's first time carries no significant unforced changes.
- He has named Brandon Wakeham to start at nine again, with last week's late swap seeing Jake Simpkin fall to the bench.
- Joey Walsh is the 20th man.
2026-04-03T05:05:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2026-04-03T05:05:00Z
CAN
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- The Rabbitohs haven't played since their win over the Wests Tigers in Round 3. Campbell Graham comes back in on the wing, with Moala Graham-Taufa moving to the six-man bench.
- Lachlan Hubner also returns on the bench for South Sydney.
- Latrell Siegwalt and Thomas Fletcher are the two drop outs of the squad, while Salesi Ataata is the 20th man.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Samuel Hughes returns for the Bulldogs, with Lipoi Hopoi going back to the bench.
- Josh Curran, who had limited game time after being smashed in the ribs against Newcastle, is not named.
- Harry Hayes and Bronson Xerri have also been named on the six-man bench, with Xerri a chance to play in the centres at some point if Cameron Ciraldo again decides to shuffle Stephen Crichton into the five-eighth role.
- Alongside Curran, Jonathan Sua and Fletcher Baker miss out on the six-man bench.
2026-04-03T09:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2026-04-03T09:00:00Z
MEL
Penrith Panthers
- Mitch Kenny is out with suspension, so Freddy Lussick is promoted to start at hooker.
- Jack Cogger returns as the new face on the bench for Ivan Cleary's side, with no other changes.
Melbourne Storm
- Moses Leo has suffered delayed concussion symptoms and will miss out. Nick Meaney returns in his place. That means Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown stays on the wing.
- Tui Kamikamica has suffered a suspected stroke and will be replaced by young forward Lazarus Vaalepu on the bench.
- No other changes for the Storm, with Jack Howarth expected to line up in the centres despite appearing to suffer an injury against the Cowboys.
2026-04-04T06:30:00Z
Jubilee Oval
STI
2026-04-04T06:30:00Z
NQL
St George Illawarra Dragons
- There were calls for Shane Flanagan to make big changes to his side, but he has held relatively firm.
- Tyrell Sloan's shaky defence sees him fall back to the bench, with David Fale to play on the wing.
- Moses Suli is back for Hayden Buchanan, who misses out entirely.
- Lyhkan King-Togia joins the side at five-eighth, with Kyle Flanagan out. Kade Reed is in the reserves.
- Toby Couchman is back on deck for the Dragons as well after a concussion, with Blake Lawrie dropping to the bench. Loko Pasifki Tonga misses the 19.
North Queensland Cowboys
- An intriguing call from Todd Payten, with Tom Chester ahead of Kyle Laybutt in the pecking order. He will start at centre, with Laybutt dropping back to the bench.
- Harrison Edwards also joins the six-man bench. Kai O'Donnell and Liam Sutton drop out.
2026-04-04T08:30:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-04-04T08:30:00Z
BRI
Gold Coast Titans
- No changes for the Titans. Lachlan Ilias stays at five-eighth, AJ Brimson the centres, and Klese Haas prop with Moeaki Fotuaika coming from the bench. They beat the Dragons, but this will be a tougher test...
Brisbane Broncos
- Jesse Arthars (wing) and Gehamat Shibasaki (centre, promoted from the bench) are back in the starting side, with Grant Anderson (injury) and Josiah Karapani (off-field issue) missing.
- Payne Haas returns to the front-row. Xavier Willison reverts to the interchange bench.
- Va'a Semu drops out, and Antonio Verhoeven is on the six-man bench.
2026-04-05T04:00:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-04-05T04:00:00Z
NZW
Cronulla Sharks
- Only one change for the Sharks as Mawene Hiroti replaces Chris Vea'ila on the bench.
- Briton Nikora is close to a return - he is in the extended squad.
New Zealand Warriors
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad remains in the centres, with Taine Tuaupiki at fullback.
- Mitch Barnett is out with a broken thumb. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava is the new face, but Morgan Gannon could yet come in after being named among the reserves.
2026-04-05T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-04-05T06:05:00Z
CBR
Newcastle Knights
- Just the one change for the Knights. Trey Mooney is back from suspension, Pasami Saulo drops to the bench, and young gun Cody Hopwood misses out.
- That means Fletcher Sharpe (knee) and Phoenix Crossland (broken nose) are both good to go for Justin Holbrook's side, who have had an under-the-radar, but fantastic start, to 2026.
Canberra Raiders
- Josh Papalii comes back into the front row for the Raiders. Morgan Smithies falls to the bench.
- Daine Laurie and Jed Stuart both drop off the bench while Matt Timoko and Chevy Stewart are added.
2026-04-06T06:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-04-06T06:05:00Z
WST
Parramatta Eels
- The Eels will be without Isaiah Iongi (syndesmosis) and Matt Doorey (ACL). Joash Papalii is the new fullback, while Jack de Belin and Apa Twidle are added to the bench.
- Jason Ryles has resisted the urge to make any other changes despite the blowout loss to Penrith last weekend.
Wests Tigers
- Just one change on the bench. Bunty Afoa gains a spot in place of Tristan Hope.
Tui Kamakamica – a stroke !
Sounds like the Storm should medically retire him, if that diagnosis is confirmed.