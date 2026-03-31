The Canterbury Bulldogs will leave Bronson Xerri a chance of some game time this weekend against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, while fans expecting changes at the Manly Sea Eagles under new coach Kieran Foran and the St George Illawarra Dragons will be left disappointed.

Injuries and returns are the other common theme as the NRL heads full bore into Round 5.

Here are all the changes for the coming weekend in this week's edition of Rapid fire Tuesday.

ALL 16 TEAMS FOR ROUND 5

The Dolphins

Just the one change to the 19 for the Dolphins. Oryn Keeley loses his spot on the bench with Kurt Donoghoe having a chance to return.

Manly Sea Eagles

Jason Saab is out suspended, so Clayton Faulalo comes into the side.

Kieran Foran's first time carries no significant unforced changes.

He has named Brandon Wakeham to start at nine again, with last week's late swap seeing Jake Simpkin fall to the bench.

Joey Walsh is the 20th man.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Canterbury Bulldogs

Penrith Panthers

Mitch Kenny is out with suspension, so Freddy Lussick is promoted to start at hooker.

Jack Cogger returns as the new face on the bench for Ivan Cleary's side, with no other changes.

Melbourne Storm

Moses Leo has suffered delayed concussion symptoms and will miss out. Nick Meaney returns in his place. That means Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown stays on the wing.

Tui Kamikamica has suffered a suspected stroke and will be replaced by young forward Lazarus Vaalepu on the bench.

No other changes for the Storm, with Jack Howarth expected to line up in the centres despite appearing to suffer an injury against the Cowboys.

St George Illawarra Dragons

North Queensland Cowboys

Gold Coast Titans

No changes for the Titans. Lachlan Ilias stays at five-eighth, AJ Brimson the centres, and Klese Haas prop with Moeaki Fotuaika coming from the bench. They beat the Dragons, but this will be a tougher test...

Brisbane Broncos

Cronulla Sharks

Only one change for the Sharks as Mawene Hiroti replaces Chris Vea'ila on the bench.

Briton Nikora is close to a return - he is in the extended squad.

New Zealand Warriors

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad remains in the centres, with Taine Tuaupiki at fullback.

Mitch Barnett is out with a broken thumb. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava is the new face, but Morgan Gannon could yet come in after being named among the reserves.

Newcastle Knights

Just the one change for the Knights. Trey Mooney is back from suspension, Pasami Saulo drops to the bench, and young gun Cody Hopwood misses out.

That means Fletcher Sharpe (knee) and Phoenix Crossland (broken nose) are both good to go for Justin Holbrook's side, who have had an under-the-radar, but fantastic start, to 2026.

Canberra Raiders

Josh Papalii comes back into the front row for the Raiders. Morgan Smithies falls to the bench.

Daine Laurie and Jed Stuart both drop off the bench while Matt Timoko and Chevy Stewart are added.

Parramatta Eels

The Eels will be without Isaiah Iongi (syndesmosis) and Matt Doorey (ACL). Joash Papalii is the new fullback, while Jack de Belin and Apa Twidle are added to the bench.

Jason Ryles has resisted the urge to make any other changes despite the blowout loss to Penrith last weekend.

Wests Tigers