The Round 5 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Dolphins vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 5

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Rabbitohs vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 5

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Panthers vs Storm Team Lists: Round 5

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Dragons vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 5

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Titans vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 5

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Sharks vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 5

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Knights vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 5

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Eels vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 5