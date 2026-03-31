The Round 5 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Dolphins vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 5

 2026-04-02T09:00:00Z 
 
 
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
 2026-04-02T09:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLDolphinsManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
9 Max PlathMax Plath
10 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
11 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
12 K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki
13 Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles
 INTERCHANGE
14 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
15 Tom FleglerTom Flegler
16 Ray StoneRay Stone
17 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
18 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
19 Trai FullerTrai Fuller
 RESERVES
20 Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley
21 Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu
22 Brian PouniuBrian Pouniu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo 2
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 3
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 4
Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate 5
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 9
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 14
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
Simione LaiafiSimione Laiafi 17
Paul BryanPaul Bryan 18
Josh FeledyJosh Feledy 19
 RESERVES
Joey WalshJoey Walsh 20
Jackson SherebJackson Shereb 21
Blake WilsonBlake Wilson 22

Rabbitohs vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 5

 2026-04-03T05:05:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2026-04-03T05:05:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLSouthsBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jye GrayJye Gray
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
4 Jack WightonJack Wighton
5 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick
10 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
11 David FifitaDavid Fifita
12 Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
15 Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner
16 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
17 Liam Le BlancLiam Le Blanc
18 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
19 Moala Graham-TaufaMoala Graham-Taufa
 RESERVES
20 Salesi AtaataSalesi Ataata
21 Thomas FletcherThomas Fletcher
22 Latrell SiegwaltLatrell Siegwalt
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 1
Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz 2
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin 7
Max KingMax King 8
Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward 9
Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston 12
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurt MannKurt Mann 14
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 15
Harry HayesHarry Hayes 16
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 17
Bronson XerriBronson Xerri 19
Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi 20
 RESERVES
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 21
Logan SpinksLogan Spinks 22
Jonathan SuaJonathan Sua 23

Panthers vs Storm Team Lists: Round 5

 2026-04-03T09:00:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2026-04-03T09:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLPanthersStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
3 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
4 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
10 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
15 Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips
16 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
17 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
18 Izack TagoIzack Tago
19 Kalani GoingKalani Going
 RESERVES
20 Tom AleTom Ale
21 Billy ScottBilly Scott
22 Jack ColeJack Cole
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Jack HowarthJack Howarth 3
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 4
S. Tuimalatu-BrownSiulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Josh KingJosh King 10
Joe ChanJoe Chan 11
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 12
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 14
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale 15
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 16
Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke 17
Lazarus VaalepuLazarus Vaalepu 18
Manaia WaitereManaia Waitere 19
 RESERVES
Angus HincheyAngus Hinchey 20
Trent ToelauTrent Toelau 21
Preston ConnPreston Conn 22

Dragons vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 5

 2026-04-04T06:30:00Z 
 
 
Jubilee Oval
STI   
 2026-04-04T06:30:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLDragonsCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
3 Moses SuliMoses Suli
4 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
5 David FaleDavid Fale
6 Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia
7 Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson
8 Emre GulerEmre Guler
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
11 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
12 Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A
13 Hamish StewartHamish Stewart
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
15 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
16 Jacob HalangahuJacob Halangahu
17 Hame SeleHame Sele
18 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
19 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
 RESERVES
20 L. Pasifiki TongaLoko Pasifiki Tonga
21 Kade ReedKade Reed
22 Setu TuSetu Tu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 2
Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue 3
Tom ChesterTom Chester 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 7
Coen HessCoen Hess 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 11
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 15
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 16
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 17
Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards 18
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 19
 RESERVES
Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell 20
Kaiden LahrsKaiden Lahrs 21
Robert DerbyRobert Derby 22

Titans vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 5

 2026-04-04T08:30:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-04-04T08:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLTitansBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Keano KiniKeano Kini
2 Siale FaeamaniSiale Faeamani
3 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
4 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
7 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
8 Klese HaasKlese Haas
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Arama HauArama Hau
12 Beau FermorBeau Fermor
13 Chris RandallChris Randall
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
15 Cooper BaiCooper Bai
16 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
17 Oliver PascoeOliver Pascoe
18 Max FeagaiMax Feagai
19 Jett LiuJett Liu
 RESERVES
20 Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot
21 Adam ChristensenAdam Christensen
22 Jensen TaumoepeauJensen Taumoepeau
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki 4
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 8
Cory PaixCory Paix 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ben HuntBen Hunt 14
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 15
Ben TaltyBen Talty 16
Aublix TawhaAublix Tawha 17
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 18
Antonio VerhoevenAntonio Verhoeven 19
 RESERVES
Blake MozerBlake Mozer 20
Tom DuffyTom Duffy 21
Va'a SemuVa'a Semu 22

Sharks vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 5

 2026-04-05T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-04-05T04:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLSharksWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 KL IroKL Iro
5 Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
11 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
 INTERCHANGE
14 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
15 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Braden UeleBraden Uele
18 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
19 Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru
 RESERVES
20 Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
21 Michael GabraelMichael Gabrael
22 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck 5
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 7
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Jackson FordJackson Ford 10
Leka HalasimaLeka Halasima 11
Jacob LabanJacob Laban 12
Erin ClarkErin Clark 13
 INTERCHANGE
Samuel HealeySamuel Healey 14
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 15
Demitric VaimaugaDemitric Vaimauga 16
T. Stowers-SmithTanner Stowers-Smith 17
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 18
E. Ieremia-ToeavaEddie Ieremia-Toeava 20
 RESERVES
Morgan GannonMorgan Gannon 21
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 22
Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua 23

Knights vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 5

 2026-04-05T06:05:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-04-05T06:05:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLKnightsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6 Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe
7 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
11 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
12 Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen
13 Mat CrokerMat Croker
 INTERCHANGE
14 Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham
15 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
16 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17 Thomas CantThomas Cant
18 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
19 Wilson De CourceyWilson De Courcey
 RESERVES
20 Cody HopwoodCody Hopwood
21 Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua
22 James SchillerJames Schiller
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 1
Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale 2
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 3
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 4
Xavier SavageXavier Savage 5
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange 6
Ethan SandersEthan Sanders 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Tom StarlingTom Starling 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Noah MartinNoah Martin 12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey 14
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 15
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 16
Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies 17
Chevy StewartChevy Stewart 18
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 19
 RESERVES
Owen PattieOwen Pattie 20
Jed StuartJed Stuart 21
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 22

Eels vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 5

 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLEelsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii
2 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
3 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4 Sean RussellSean Russell
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Jonah PezetJonah Pezet
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
9 Ryley SmithRyley Smith
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
12 Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga
13 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva
15 Sam TuivaitiSam Tuivaiti
16 Charlie GuymerCharlie Guymer
17 Luca MorettiLuca Moretti
18 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
19 Te Hurinui TwidleTe Hurinui Twidle
 RESERVES
20 Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
21 Teancum BrownTeancum Brown
22 Araz NanvaAraz Nanva
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jahream BulaJahream Bula 1
Tino TavanaTino Tavana 2
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 3
Heamasi MakasiniHeamasi Makasini 4
Luke LauliliiLuke Laulilii 5
Jock MaddenJock Madden 6
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 7
Terrell MayTerrell May 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 10
Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu 11
Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul 12
Alex TwalAlex Twal 13
 INTERCHANGE
Latu FainuLatu Fainu 14
Sione FainuSione Fainu 15
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 17
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 18
Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton 19
 RESERVES
Tristan HopeTristan Hope 20
Tony SukkarTony Sukkar 21
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert 22