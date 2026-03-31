The Round 5 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Dolphins vs Sea Eagles Team Lists: Round 5
2026-04-02T09:00:00Z
Kayo Stadium
DOL
2026-04-02T09:00:00Z
MAN
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Isaiya Katoa
|8
|Tom Gilbert
|9
|Max Plath
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Connelly Lemuelu
|12
|K. Finefeuiaki
|13
|Morgan Knowles
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Brad Schneider
|15
|Tom Flegler
|16
|Ray Stone
|17
|Francis Molo
|18
|Kurt Donoghoe
|19
|Trai Fuller
|RESERVES
|20
|Oryn Keeley
|21
|Tevita Naufahu
|22
|Brian Pouniu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Clayton Faulalo
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|3
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Lehi Hopoate
|5
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Brandon Wakeham
|9
|Kobe Hetherington
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Ben Trbojevic
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Simpkin
|14
|Corey Waddell
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|Simione Laiafi
|17
|Paul Bryan
|18
|Josh Feledy
|19
|RESERVES
|Joey Walsh
|20
|Jackson Shereb
|21
|Blake Wilson
|22
Rabbitohs vs Bulldogs Team Lists: Round 5
2026-04-03T05:05:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2026-04-03T05:05:00Z
CAN
|1
|Jye Gray
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Jack Wighton
|5
|Campbell Graham
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Jamie Humphreys
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Bronson Garlick
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Tallis Duncan
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Peter Mamouzelos
|15
|Lachlan Hubner
|16
|Sean Keppie
|17
|Liam Le Blanc
|18
|Jayden Sullivan
|19
|Moala Graham-Taufa
|RESERVES
|20
|Salesi Ataata
|21
|Thomas Fletcher
|22
|Latrell Siegwalt
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Connor Tracey
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Enari Tuala
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Lachlan Galvin
|7
|Max King
|8
|Bailey Hayward
|9
|Samuel Hughes
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Jacob Preston
|12
|Jaeman Salmon
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurt Mann
|14
|Sitili Tupouniua
|15
|Harry Hayes
|16
|Sean O'Sullivan
|17
|Bronson Xerri
|19
|Lipoi Hopoi
|20
|RESERVES
|Jake Turpin
|21
|Logan Spinks
|22
|Jonathan Sua
|23
Panthers vs Storm Team Lists: Round 5
2026-04-03T09:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2026-04-03T09:00:00Z
MEL
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Thomas Jenkins
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|4
|Casey McLean
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Blaize Talagi
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Freddy Lussick
|10
|Lindsay Smith
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jack Cogger
|15
|Billy Phillips
|16
|Scott Sorensen
|17
|Luke Garner
|18
|Izack Tago
|19
|Kalani Going
|RESERVES
|20
|Tom Ale
|21
|Billy Scott
|22
|Jack Cole
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sua Fa'alogo
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Jack Howarth
|3
|Nick Meaney
|4
|S. Tuimalatu-Brown
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Josh King
|10
|Joe Chan
|11
|Alec MacDonald
|12
|Trent Loiero
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyran Wishart
|14
|Davvy Moale
|15
|Jack Hetherington
|16
|Cooper Clarke
|17
|Lazarus Vaalepu
|18
|Manaia Waitere
|19
|RESERVES
|Angus Hinchey
|20
|Trent Toelau
|21
|Preston Conn
|22
Dragons vs Cowboys Team Lists: Round 5
2026-04-04T06:30:00Z
Jubilee Oval
STI
2026-04-04T06:30:00Z
NQL
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|C. Tuipulotu
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Valentine Holmes
|5
|David Fale
|6
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|7
|Daniel Atkinson
|8
|Emre Guler
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Toby Couchman
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Jaydn Su'A
|13
|Hamish Stewart
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jacob Liddle
|15
|Blake Lawrie
|16
|Jacob Halangahu
|17
|Hame Sele
|18
|Josh Kerr
|19
|Tyrell Sloan
|RESERVES
|20
|L. Pasifiki Tonga
|21
|Kade Reed
|22
|Setu Tu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Braidon Burns
|2
|Jaxon Purdue
|3
|Tom Chester
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Jake Clifford
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Coen Hess
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Jason Taumalolo
|10
|Heilum Luki
|11
|Sam McIntyre
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Griffin Neame
|15
|Thomas Mikaele
|16
|Matthew Lodge
|17
|Harrison Edwards
|18
|Zac Laybutt
|19
|RESERVES
|Kai O'Donnell
|20
|Kaiden Lahrs
|21
|Robert Derby
|22
Titans vs Broncos Team Lists: Round 5
2026-04-04T08:30:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-04-04T08:30:00Z
BRI
|1
|Keano Kini
|2
|Siale Faeamani
|3
|Jojo Fifita
|4
|AJ Brimson
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Lachlan Ilias
|7
|Jayden Campbell
|8
|Klese Haas
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|Arama Hau
|12
|Beau Fermor
|13
|Chris Randall
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurtis Morrin
|15
|Cooper Bai
|16
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|17
|Oliver Pascoe
|18
|Max Feagai
|19
|Jett Liu
|RESERVES
|20
|Jaylan De Groot
|21
|Adam Christensen
|22
|Jensen Taumoepeau
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Deine Mariner
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|4
|Jesse Arthars
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Corey Jensen
|8
|Cory Paix
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Brendan Piakura
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Ben Hunt
|14
|Xavier Willison
|15
|Ben Talty
|16
|Aublix Tawha
|17
|Jaiyden Hunt
|18
|Antonio Verhoeven
|19
|RESERVES
|Blake Mozer
|20
|Tom Duffy
|21
|Va'a Semu
|22
Sharks vs Warriors Team Lists: Round 5
2026-04-05T04:00:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-04-05T04:00:00Z
NZW
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|KL Iro
|5
|Sam Stonestreet
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Toby Rudolf
|11
|Billy Burns
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Jesse Colquhoun
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Siosifa Talakai
|15
|Thomas Hazelton
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Braden Uele
|18
|Mawene Hiroti
|19
|Hohepa Puru
|RESERVES
|20
|Jayden Berrell
|21
|Michael Gabrael
|22
|Briton Nikora
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Taine Tuaupiki
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|5
|Luke Metcalf
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|J. Fisher-Harris
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Jackson Ford
|10
|Leka Halasima
|11
|Jacob Laban
|12
|Erin Clark
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Samuel Healey
|14
|Marata Niukore
|15
|Demitric Vaimauga
|16
|T. Stowers-Smith
|17
|C. Harris-Tavita
|18
|E. Ieremia-Toeava
|20
|RESERVES
|Morgan Gannon
|21
|A. Khan-Pereira
|22
|Ali Leiataua
|23
Knights vs Raiders Team Lists: Round 5
2026-04-05T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-04-05T06:05:00Z
CBR
|1
|Fletcher Hunt
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|6
|Fletcher Sharpe
|7
|Sandon Smith
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Trey Mooney
|11
|Dylan Lucas
|12
|Jermaine McEwen
|13
|Mat Croker
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Harrison Graham
|15
|Tyson Frizell
|16
|Pasami Saulo
|17
|Thomas Cant
|18
|Tyson Gamble
|19
|Wilson De Courcey
|RESERVES
|20
|Cody Hopwood
|21
|Francis Manuleleua
|22
|James Schiller
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kaeo Weekes
|1
|Savelio Tamale
|2
|Simi Sasagi
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Xavier Savage
|5
|Ethan Strange
|6
|Ethan Sanders
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Tom Starling
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Noah Martin
|12
|Corey Horsburgh
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jayden Brailey
|14
|Zac Hosking
|15
|Ata Mariota
|16
|Morgan Smithies
|17
|Chevy Stewart
|18
|Matthew Timoko
|19
|RESERVES
|Owen Pattie
|20
|Jed Stuart
|21
|Daine Laurie
|22
Eels vs Wests Tigers Team Lists: Round 5
2026-04-06T06:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-04-06T06:05:00Z
WST
|1
|Joash Papalii
|2
|Bailey Simonsson
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Jonah Pezet
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Jack Williams
|9
|Ryley Smith
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Kelma Tuilagi
|12
|Kitione Kautoga
|13
|Dylan Walker
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tallyn Da Silva
|15
|Sam Tuivaiti
|16
|Charlie Guymer
|17
|Luca Moretti
|18
|Jack de Belin
|19
|Te Hurinui Twidle
|RESERVES
|20
|Ronald Volkman
|21
|Teancum Brown
|22
|Araz Nanva
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jahream Bula
|1
|Tino Tavana
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Heamasi Makasini
|4
|Luke Laulilii
|5
|Jock Madden
|6
|Adam Doueihi
|7
|Terrell May
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|Fonua Pole
|10
|Samuela Fainu
|11
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|12
|Alex Twal
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Latu Fainu
|14
|Sione Fainu
|15
|Royce Hunt
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|Bunty Afoa
|18
|Jeral Skelton
|19
|RESERVES
|Tristan Hope
|20
|Tony Sukkar
|21
|Patrick Herbert
|22