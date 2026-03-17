All 16 teams for Round 3 have been confirmed, with a number of surprises around the competition.

An early return at the Roosters for a new recruit, and a shock decision from Michael Maguire headline the news, but there is also plenty of other shuffling going on around the competition.

The Warriors will have a new-look spine, the Dragons have key players who have seemingly overcome injuries, an Origin player returns for Melbourne, and the Knights have worked out their new-look spine.

Here are all the talking points from Tuesday's team lists, rapid fire style.

Click here for all 16 Round 3 team lists

 2026-03-19T09:00:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-03-19T09:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLRaidersBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

Canterbury Bulldogs

  • Bronson Xerri indeed has been dropped, and doesn't even feature in the 22-man squad, with his future now seemingly very up in the air.
  • Enari Tuala replaces him in the centres, while Sean O'Sullivan joins the bench.
 2026-03-20T07:00:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-03-20T07:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLRoostersPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

  • A shock early return for the Roosters with Reece Robson named to start. That pushes Benaiah Ioleu back to the bench with Tom Rodwell out of the 19-man side.
  • Billy Smith remains sidelined with concussion, so Junior Pauga keeps his spot in the centres.

Penrith Panthers

  • Liam Martin is back from a calf injury. Luke Garner drops back to the bench.
  • Jack Cogger is out with a concussion, so there are no other changes for the Panthers, with Martin the effective replacement.
 2026-03-20T09:00:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-03-20T09:00:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLStormBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

Brisbane Broncos

 2026-03-21T04:00:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-03-21T04:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLKnightsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

New Zealand Warriors

 2026-03-21T06:30:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-03-21T06:30:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLSharksDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Cronulla Sharks

  • The Sharks have made no changes despite having their doors blown out by Penrith in Bathurst last week.
  • Teig Wilton is getting closer to a return - named in jersey 22.

The Dolphins

 2026-03-21T08:30:00Z 
 
 
Polytec Stadium
SOU   
 2026-03-21T08:30:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLSouthsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Wests Tigers

 2026-03-22T05:05:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-03-22T05:05:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLEelsDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Parramatta Eels

St George Illawarra Dragons

 2026-03-22T07:15:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-03-22T07:15:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLCowboysTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

North Queensland Cowboys

Gold Coast Titans

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