All 16 teams for Round 3 have been confirmed, with a number of surprises around the competition.

An early return at the Roosters for a new recruit, and a shock decision from Michael Maguire headline the news, but there is also plenty of other shuffling going on around the competition.

The Warriors will have a new-look spine, the Dragons have key players who have seemingly overcome injuries, an Origin player returns for Melbourne, and the Knights have worked out their new-look spine.

Here are all the talking points from Tuesday's team lists, rapid fire style.

Click here for all 16 Round 3 team lists

Canberra Raiders

Josh Papalii returns from concussion and starts at prop. Morgan Smithies drops out to the bench and Joe Roddy misses out on the 19-man side.

No other changes for Canberra.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Bronson Xerri indeed has been dropped, and doesn't even feature in the 22-man squad, with his future now seemingly very up in the air.

Enari Tuala replaces him in the centres, while Sean O'Sullivan joins the bench.

Sydney Roosters

A shock early return for the Roosters with Reece Robson named to start. That pushes Benaiah Ioleu back to the bench with Tom Rodwell out of the 19-man side.

Billy Smith remains sidelined with concussion, so Junior Pauga keeps his spot in the centres.

Penrith Panthers

Liam Martin is back from a calf injury. Luke Garner drops back to the bench.

Jack Cogger is out with a concussion, so there are no other changes for the Panthers, with Martin the effective replacement.

Melbourne Storm

Brisbane Broncos

Newcastle Knights

New Zealand Warriors

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks have made no changes despite having their doors blown out by Penrith in Bathurst last week.

Teig Wilton is getting closer to a return - named in jersey 22.

The Dolphins

Just one change for the Dolphins on the bench, with Sebastian Su'a in for Brian Pouniu - who remains in jersey 22.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jamie Humphreys is back from suspension, with Jayden Sullivan dropping to the bench.

Tallis Duncan claims his first start of the year, with Euan Aitken dropping back to the bench.

Latrell Siegwalt drops off the six-man bench.

Wests Tigers

Taylan May is out with a shoulder injury. Jeral Skelton is his replacement at centre after being part of the bench last week.

Patrick Herbert is the new face on the bench for the Tigers.

Parramatta Eels

St George Illawarra Dragons

Jacob Liddle is back from his hamstring injury, so slots straight onto the bench with Lyhkan King-Togia missing out.

Hamish Stewart is named to start at lock again, with Hame Sele reverting to the bench after a late swap last week.

Both Kyle Flanagan and Daniel Atkinson are good to play.

North Queensland Cowboys

Gold Coast Titans