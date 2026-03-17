All 16 teams for Round 3 have been confirmed, with a number of surprises around the competition.
An early return at the Roosters for a new recruit, and a shock decision from Michael Maguire headline the news, but there is also plenty of other shuffling going on around the competition.
The Warriors will have a new-look spine, the Dragons have key players who have seemingly overcome injuries, an Origin player returns for Melbourne, and the Knights have worked out their new-look spine.
Here are all the talking points from Tuesday's team lists, rapid fire style.
Click here for all 16 Round 3 team lists
2026-03-19T09:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-03-19T09:00:00Z
CAN
Canberra Raiders
- Josh Papalii returns from concussion and starts at prop. Morgan Smithies drops out to the bench and Joe Roddy misses out on the 19-man side.
- No other changes for Canberra.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Bronson Xerri indeed has been dropped, and doesn't even feature in the 22-man squad, with his future now seemingly very up in the air.
- Enari Tuala replaces him in the centres, while Sean O'Sullivan joins the bench.
2026-03-20T07:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2026-03-20T07:00:00Z
PEN
Sydney Roosters
- A shock early return for the Roosters with Reece Robson named to start. That pushes Benaiah Ioleu back to the bench with Tom Rodwell out of the 19-man side.
- Billy Smith remains sidelined with concussion, so Junior Pauga keeps his spot in the centres.
Penrith Panthers
- Liam Martin is back from a calf injury. Luke Garner drops back to the bench.
- Jack Cogger is out with a concussion, so there are no other changes for the Panthers, with Martin the effective replacement.
2026-03-20T09:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-03-20T09:00:00Z
BRI
Melbourne Storm
- Trent Loiero returns from suspension, but only as far as the bench. Tui Kamikamica remains at lock. Angus Hinchey drops out.
- Shawn Blore is back on the sidelines after returning, but injuring himself, in the NSW Cup last week.
- Alec MacDonald also returns to the bench, with Jack Hetherington dropping to 20th man.
Brisbane Broncos
- A big call from Michael Maguire, with Grant Anderson into the starting side for Gehamat Shibasaki, who drops to the bench in what is a straight swap.
- Xavier Willison is starting in the second-row. Jack Gosiewski is out with a concussion.
- Brendan Piakura returns in jersey 18 as the fresh face on the bench, with Blake Mozer again 20th man.
2026-03-21T04:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-03-21T04:00:00Z
NZW
Newcastle Knights
- Big injuries for the Knights with Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Brown both sidelined.
- Fletcher Sharpe returns at five-eighth, and Fletcher Hunt takes over at fullback. Sandon Smith shuffles to halfback.
- Last week's late change - Tyson Frizell to the bench and Mat Croker to lock - has been reversed.
- Tyson Gamble is the new man on the bench.
New Zealand Warriors
- Taine Tuaupiki takes over for the concussed Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, and Luke Hanson does the same at five-eighth for Chanel Harris-Tavita.
- Kurt Capewell, who was a late out in Round 2, will miss a month, so Jacob Laban and Leka Halasima remain the second-row combination.
- Marata Niukore and Mitch Barnett are the two new faces on the interchange bench.
2026-03-21T06:30:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-03-21T06:30:00Z
DOL
Cronulla Sharks
- The Sharks have made no changes despite having their doors blown out by Penrith in Bathurst last week.
- Teig Wilton is getting closer to a return - named in jersey 22.
The Dolphins
- Just one change for the Dolphins on the bench, with Sebastian Su'a in for Brian Pouniu - who remains in jersey 22.
2026-03-21T08:30:00Z
Polytec Stadium
SOU
2026-03-21T08:30:00Z
WST
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Jamie Humphreys is back from suspension, with Jayden Sullivan dropping to the bench.
- Tallis Duncan claims his first start of the year, with Euan Aitken dropping back to the bench.
- Latrell Siegwalt drops off the six-man bench.
Wests Tigers
- Taylan May is out with a shoulder injury. Jeral Skelton is his replacement at centre after being part of the bench last week.
- Patrick Herbert is the new face on the bench for the Tigers.
2026-03-22T05:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-03-22T05:05:00Z
STI
Parramatta Eels
- J'maine Hopgood makes his return from suspension. Jack Williams moves to lock and Jack de Belin is benched.
- Charlie Guymer makes way from the 19-man side.
- There has been confirmation that Will Penisini will miss a month with injury. Jordan Samrani remains in the centres ahead of Brian Kelly.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Jacob Liddle is back from his hamstring injury, so slots straight onto the bench with Lyhkan King-Togia missing out.
- Hamish Stewart is named to start at lock again, with Hame Sele reverting to the bench after a late swap last week.
- Both Kyle Flanagan and Daniel Atkinson are good to play.
2026-03-22T07:15:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-03-22T07:15:00Z
GLD
North Queensland Cowboys
- Reuben Cotter returns for the Cowboys, with Kai O'Donnell dropping to the bench and Matt Lodge out of the 19-man side.
- Zac Laybutt returns from suspension, but only in jersey 18. Kaiden Lahrs drops out.
- Coen Hess returns to the starting side, with Griffin Neame benched.
Gold Coast Titans
- Jayden Campbell is back, but only in jersey 19. Expect a late swap with Lachlan Ilias if he is fit.
- Keano Kini is also named despite an injury cloud out of the game against the Gold Coast.
- Jensen Taumoepeau and Luke Sommerton drop out of the six-man bench, with Campbell joined by another fresh face in Oliver Pascoe.
Sensible decision by the dogs: give Xerri 80 minutes in NSW Cup and see if he can regain his form. Sitting on the bench as an interchange or a reserve is no good for him or the squad.