Brisbane Broncos head coach Michael Maguire will be the talk of the rugby league world heading into Round 22 after axing both wingers after last weekend's shock loss.

Elsewhere, there is a stack of critical injuries, including at the reeling New Zealand Warriors, while Wayne Bennett may be forced to hand another game to Lewis Dodd despite being dropped if Jack Wighton can't clear his name at the judiciary on Tuesday evening.

Key returns headline the remainder of the team lists, with the Dolphins welcoming back three ahead of a final charge for the finals, while the Tigers, Roosters, Sharks and Cowboys are among other teams with players back on deck.

Here are all the changes for Round 22, rapid-fire style.

Bye: Newcastle Knights

Parramatta Eels

Bailey Simonsson and Dylan Brown remain axed from an unchanged 17. Kelma Tuilagi was also due back from suspension this week, but is only in the reserves.

That means Joash Papalii remains at fullback and Dean Hawkins at five-eighth.

Melbourne Storm

New Zealand Warriors

The Dolphins

Brisbane Broncos

Selwyn Cobbo has earned a recall for the Broncos alongside Deine Mariner. The duo both play on the wing, with Jesse Arthars and Josiah Karapani both missing out.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Gold Coast Titans

Sam Verrills returns to replace Chris Randall, who is out with concussion.

Tom Weaver replaces the suspended Sean Mullany on the bench.

Penrith Panthers

Liam Martin has been named to return to the starting side after playing from the bench last week. He switches with Isaiah Papalii, who comes from the bench.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Canberra Raiders

Just one change for the Raiders. Sebastian Kris is back from concussion, Simi Sasagi goes to the bench, and Noah Martin plays from the reserves.

Danny Levi is the 18th man, while Trey Mooney, who has reportedly been given permission to leave the club at the end of the year, is in jersey 21. Chevy Stewart is not named in the 22 after being given the same permission during the week.

Manly Sea Eagles

Sydney Roosters

Wests Tigers

Jahream Bula is back from a five-game layoff. Sunia Turuva goes back to the wing, and Izaac Thompson misses out.

Samuela Finau is back in the second row. Tony Sukkar drops to the bench.

Royce Hunt is also named on the bench, with both Tristan Hope and Jack Bird missing out.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Connor Tracey is out for at least the next month. Jacob Kiraz goes to fullback, and Jethro Rinakama slots in on the wing.

No other changes for the Bulldogs. Blake Wilson is the other option for a run on the wing, named in jersey 20, while Toby Sexton remains at the end of their squad.

Cronulla Sharks

Siosifa Talakai and Briton Nikora are both back for the Sharks.

Talakai starts at centre for Chris Vea'ila, while Nikora is at second-row, and Billy Burns drops to the bench with Toby Rudolf out through a concussion.

Tom Hazelton is close to a return, named in the reserves. Samuel Stonestreet is also in the extended squad.

North Queensland Cowboys