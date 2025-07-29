Brisbane Broncos head coach Michael Maguire will be the talk of the rugby league world heading into Round 22 after axing both wingers after last weekend's shock loss.

Elsewhere, there is a stack of critical injuries, including at the reeling New Zealand Warriors, while Wayne Bennett may be forced to hand another game to Lewis Dodd despite being dropped if Jack Wighton can't clear his name at the judiciary on Tuesday evening.

Key returns headline the remainder of the team lists, with the Dolphins welcoming back three ahead of a final charge for the finals, while the Tigers, Roosters, Sharks and Cowboys are among other teams with players back on deck.

» Round 22 NRL teams in full

Here are all the changes for Round 22, rapid-fire style.

Bye: Newcastle Knights

Parramatta Eels

Melbourne Storm

New Zealand Warriors

The Dolphins

Brisbane Broncos

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Gold Coast Titans

Penrith Panthers

  • Liam Martin has been named to return to the starting side after playing from the bench last week. He switches with Isaiah Papalii, who comes from the bench.
St George Illawarra Dragons

Canberra Raiders

  • Just one change for the Raiders. Sebastian Kris is back from concussion, Simi Sasagi goes to the bench, and Noah Martin plays from the reserves.
  • Danny Levi is the 18th man, while Trey Mooney, who has reportedly been given permission to leave the club at the end of the year, is in jersey 21. Chevy Stewart is not named in the 22 after being given the same permission during the week.
Manly Sea Eagles

Sydney Roosters

Wests Tigers

Canterbury Bulldogs

Cronulla Sharks

  • Siosifa Talakai and Briton Nikora are both back for the Sharks.
  • Talakai starts at centre for Chris Vea'ila, while Nikora is at second-row, and Billy Burns drops to the bench with Toby Rudolf out through a concussion.
  • Tom Hazelton is close to a return, named in the reserves. Samuel Stonestreet is also in the extended squad.

North Queensland Cowboys

  • Jake Clifford is finally back from injury, going straight into the five-eighth role for the Cowboys, who have won half their games with him, and only won two of nine without him. Thomas Duffy drops out
  • Karl Lawton is also out suspended. Emarly Bitungane is added to the bench for a debut.