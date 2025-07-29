Brisbane Broncos head coach Michael Maguire will be the talk of the rugby league world heading into Round 22 after axing both wingers after last weekend's shock loss.
Elsewhere, there is a stack of critical injuries, including at the reeling New Zealand Warriors, while Wayne Bennett may be forced to hand another game to Lewis Dodd despite being dropped if Jack Wighton can't clear his name at the judiciary on Tuesday evening.
Key returns headline the remainder of the team lists, with the Dolphins welcoming back three ahead of a final charge for the finals, while the Tigers, Roosters, Sharks and Cowboys are among other teams with players back on deck.
Here are all the changes for Round 22, rapid-fire style.
Bye: Newcastle Knights
Parramatta Eels
- Bailey Simonsson and Dylan Brown remain axed from an unchanged 17. Kelma Tuilagi was also due back from suspension this week, but is only in the reserves.
- That means Joash Papalii remains at fullback and Dean Hawkins at five-eighth.
Melbourne Storm
- Ryan Papenhuyzen is back for the Storm. Cameron Munster also returns.
- In big news, Tyran Wishart wins the race to play at halfback. Jonah Pezet is included on the bench in the vacant spot.
- Papenhuyzen's return shuffles Nick Meaney into the centres, Grant Anderson to the wing, and Kane Bradley out.
- Trent Loiero is having a week off. Tui Kamikamica starts at lock, but no new face is needed, given Pezet and Munster are both in.
New Zealand Warriors
- James Fisher-Harris and Chanel Harris-Tavita are both out with calf injuries.
- Te Maire Martin starts at five-eighth while Demitric Vaimauga starts at prop.
- Wayde Egan is out, so Sam Healey starts at hooker and Freddy Lussick joins the bench.
- Taine Tauapiki is the other new face on the bench for the Auckland-based outfit.
The Dolphins
- The Dolphins welcome back Kodi Nikorima (five-eighth), Felise Kaufusi (prop) and Mark Nicholls (bench).
- Jake Averillo moves from five-eighth to the wing while Aublix Tawha moves to the bench.
- Harrison Graham, Peter Hola and Tevita Naufahu are the three to make way.
Brisbane Broncos
- Selwyn Cobbo has earned a recall for the Broncos alongside Deine Mariner. The duo both play on the wing, with Jesse Arthars and Josiah Karapani both missing out.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- The injuries continue to mount for the Rabbitohs with Tevita Tatola out. Jai Arrow moves to prop, Jacob Host goes to the second row, and Thomas Fletcher joins the bench.
- Jack Wighton has been named at five-eighth but could miss out if he fails to win at the judiciary. Lewis Dodd would be his likely replacement, having been dropped to reserve grade with Jamie Humphreys returning at halfback.
- Tyrone Munro has also been dropped, with Bayleigh Bentley-Hape winning a spot on the wing.
Gold Coast Titans
- Sam Verrills returns to replace Chris Randall, who is out with concussion.
- Tom Weaver replaces the suspended Sean Mullany on the bench.
Penrith Panthers
- Liam Martin has been named to return to the starting side after playing from the bench last week. He switches with Isaiah Papalii, who comes from the bench.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Jaydn Su'A is out with a knee problem, so Michael Molo starts on the edge and Hame Sele joins the bench.
- Jacob Halangahu is getting closer to a spot, named at 18th man, with boom youngster Loko Pasifiki Tonga 19th man.
Canberra Raiders
- Just one change for the Raiders. Sebastian Kris is back from concussion, Simi Sasagi goes to the bench, and Noah Martin plays from the reserves.
- Danny Levi is the 18th man, while Trey Mooney, who has reportedly been given permission to leave the club at the end of the year, is in jersey 21. Chevy Stewart is not named in the 22 after being given the same permission during the week.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Corey Waddell has become an important figure for the Sea Eagles with the latest shoulder injury to Haumole Olakau'atu. He will start in the second row.
- Jake Simpkin and Tommy Talau are both added to the bench, while Gordon Chan Kum Tong drops out.
Sydney Roosters
- The loss of Sandon Smith to concussion is offset by the return of Hugo Savala from a wrist injury.
- Billy Smith is back as well, taking the spot of Ethan King.
- Salesi Foketi and Spencer Leniu are named on the bench, with Siua Wong and Egan Butcher promoted to start.
- Benaiah Ioelu takes the spot of Zach Dockar-Clay on the bench, but one of the Roosters forwards could yet miss out with Victor Radley named in jersey number 22 and chasing an early return.
Wests Tigers
- Jahream Bula is back from a five-game layoff. Sunia Turuva goes back to the wing, and Izaac Thompson misses out.
- Samuela Finau is back in the second row. Tony Sukkar drops to the bench.
- Royce Hunt is also named on the bench, with both Tristan Hope and Jack Bird missing out.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Connor Tracey is out for at least the next month. Jacob Kiraz goes to fullback, and Jethro Rinakama slots in on the wing.
- No other changes for the Bulldogs. Blake Wilson is the other option for a run on the wing, named in jersey 20, while Toby Sexton remains at the end of their squad.
Cronulla Sharks
- Siosifa Talakai and Briton Nikora are both back for the Sharks.
- Talakai starts at centre for Chris Vea'ila, while Nikora is at second-row, and Billy Burns drops to the bench with Toby Rudolf out through a concussion.
- Tom Hazelton is close to a return, named in the reserves. Samuel Stonestreet is also in the extended squad.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Jake Clifford is finally back from injury, going straight into the five-eighth role for the Cowboys, who have won half their games with him, and only won two of nine without him. Thomas Duffy drops out
- Karl Lawton is also out suspended. Emarly Bitungane is added to the bench for a debut.