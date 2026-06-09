The teams are in for the second major Origin-impacted round of the season, with plenty of changes to cover off around the competition.
Here is every shuffle in this week's edition of rapid fire.
View all 10 teams named for Round 16 here.
2026-06-11T09:50:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2026-06-11T09:50:00Z
BRI
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Campbell Graham is out in the only change to South Sydney's back seven. Tallis Duncan shuffles from the second-row to centre to cover it.
- Euan Aitken comes into the second-row, while Lachlan Hubner starts at lock for Cameron Murray, who is on Origin duty.
- Sean Keppie is also missing from the bench with injury, while Matt Dufty has been overlooked. The new faces are Jayden Sullivan, John Radel, Dayne Jennings, Liam Le Blanc.
Brisbane Broncos
- Reece Walsh and Kotoni Staggs miss out from the backline on Origin duty, so Hayze Perham starts at fullback, and Antonio Verhoeven comes into the centres.
- Thomas Duffy remains at five-eighth with Ezra Mam again on the bench for the Broncos.
- Payne Haas is out through Origin duty, so Jack Gosiewski moves to prop and Jordan Riki returns to start in the second-row.
- Va'a Semu is out as well, so the new faces on the bench are Josh Rogers and Jaiyden Hunt.
2026-06-12T10:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2026-06-12T10:00:00Z
SYD
The Dolphins
- Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Selwyn Cobbo miss out to Origin duty, with Trai Fuller in at fullback and Tevita Naufahu the wing to replace them.
- Thomas Flegler and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki are out to Origin as well, with Felise Kaufusi to start at prop, and Oryn Keeley to start in the second-row.
- Max Plath's absence means Sebastian Su'a and Brian Pouniu come onto the bench.
Sydney Roosters
- Cody Ramsey starts at fullback in his return to cover James Tedesco who is on Origin duty.
- Reece Foley and Egan Butcher are the new centres. Hugo Savala has moved to five-eighth, and Daly Cherry-Evans to halfback to cover Sam Walker's absence, while Robert Toia is out on Origin duty.
- Tommy Talau is back in for Mark Nawaqanitawase who is also on Origin duty.
- Salesi Foketi comes in at lock to replace Victor Radley who is on Origin duty in the only change to the forward pack.
- Reece Robson and Lindsay Collins are also not available from last week's bench on Origin duty. With Foketi and Egan Butcher in the starting side, it means all of Benaiah Ioleu, Taylor Losalu, Rex Bassingthwaighte and De La Salle Va'a are the new faces.
2026-06-13T07:30:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2026-06-13T07:30:00Z
CRO
New Zealand Warriors
- James Fisher-Harris and Leka Halasima are both out injured, bringing Tanner Stowers-Smith and Marata Niukore into the starting side.
- Sam Healey and Luke Hanson are also missing from the bench, with all of Makaia Tafua, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, Jason Salalilo and Jye Linnane added to the six-man bench.
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Luke Metcalf are both among the reserves.
Cronulla Sharks
- Jesse Ramien is back for the Sharks, so Mawene Hiroti drops to the bench, while there is still no sign of Nicho Hynes.
- Jesse Colquhoun starts at prop with Addin Fonua-Blake on Origin duty, while Jayden Berrell has been named to start at duimy half with Hohepa Puru dropping to the bench.
- Briton Nikora is also out on Origin duty. Billy Burns starts on the edge, with the new face on the bench being Tuku Hau Tapuha.
2026-06-13T09:30:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2026-06-13T09:30:00Z
CBR
Parramatta Eels
- Just the one positional change for Parramatta, with Tallyn Da Silva to start at hooker, and Harrison Edwards dropping to the bench.
- Ryley Smith is close to a return - he is in jersey 21.
Canberra Raiders
- Savelio Tamale is out, and so is Ethan Strange on Origin duty in the back seven. Jed Stuart comes in on the wing after being part of the bench last week, while Daine Laurie is shuffled from centre to five-eighth, with Sebastian Kris to return at centre.
- Ata Mariota is promoted to the second-row with Hudson Young away for Origin. Coby Black and Joe Roddy are the new faces on the bench.
2026-06-14T06:05:00Z
Leichhardt Oval
WST
2026-06-14T06:05:00Z
GLD
Wests Tigers
- Taylan May's return means Sunia Turuva goes back to the wing and Jeral Skelton drops out.
- Faaletino Tavana also drops out of the side, with Heamasi Makasini going to the wing and Starford To'a picked to start at centre.
- Latu Fainu takes over at dummy half for Apisai Koroisau who is on Origin duty, while Tony Sukkar starts for Mavrik Geyer at second-row.
- Sione Fainu is also back, starting at lock for Charlie Murray.
- With Geyer and Murray surviving on the bench, and Royce Hunt also out, it means Bunty Afoa and Patrick Herbert are the new faces.
Gold Coast Titans
- Jojo Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui are away on Origin duty. Jaylan de Groot starts at centre, while Klese Haas starts at prop.
- Chris Randall is out from last week's bench, aso it's Jett Liu, Adam Chrisentensen and Max Feagai added to the interchange.