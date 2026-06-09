The teams are in for the second major Origin-impacted round of the season, with plenty of changes to cover off around the competition.

Here is every shuffle in this week's edition of rapid fire.

View all 10 teams named for Round 16 here.

 2026-06-11T09:50:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2026-06-11T09:50:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLSouthsBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Brisbane Broncos

 2026-06-12T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-06-12T10:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLDolphinsRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The Dolphins

Sydney Roosters

 2026-06-13T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2026-06-13T07:30:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLWarriorsSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

New Zealand Warriors

Cronulla Sharks

 2026-06-13T09:30:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2026-06-13T09:30:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLEelsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Parramatta Eels

Canberra Raiders

 2026-06-14T06:05:00Z 
 
 
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2026-06-14T06:05:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLTigersTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

Gold Coast Titans