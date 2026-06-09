The teams are in for the second major Origin-impacted round of the season, with plenty of changes to cover off around the competition.

Here is every shuffle in this week's edition of rapid fire.

View all 10 teams named for Round 16 here.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Brisbane Broncos

The Dolphins

Sydney Roosters

New Zealand Warriors

Cronulla Sharks

Parramatta Eels

Just the one positional change for Parramatta, with Tallyn Da Silva to start at hooker, and Harrison Edwards dropping to the bench.

Ryley Smith is close to a return - he is in jersey 21.

Canberra Raiders

Wests Tigers

Gold Coast Titans