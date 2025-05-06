There is a long list of big team selection calls ahead of Round 10 after a chaotic Magic Round in Brisbane, with some surprises and a debutant among the mix.

Here are all the changes for Round 10 in this weekend's edition of Rapid Fire.

Parramatta Eels

  • Sam Tuivaiti is out injured. Matt Doorey takes his spot on the bench.
  • Zac Lomax's slim chances of appearing in Origin 1 appear dashed. He is still not ready to return and will have, at most, one game before selection.
  • Brendan Hands is on the reserves list as he approaches a return from a knee injury.
  • Ryan Matterson is the 18th man, but there is still no sign of Shaun Lane as he remains on leave.

The Dolphins

Newcastle Knights

  • No changes for the Knights after their Magic Round win.

Gold Coast Titans

  • Jayden Campbell makes his return ahead of schedule and goes straight into the side at halfback. Tom Weaver is out with concussion.
  • The Titans have confirmed David Fifita is out injured with an ankle issue.
  • Jojo Fifita is (alongside Campbell) the other addition for the struggling Titans. Tony Francis drops out.
South Sydney Rabbitohs

Brisbane Broncos

Canberra Raiders

  • No changes for the Raiders. Corey Horsburgh is no guarantee of playing as he works through concussion protocols. Pasami Saulo or Trey Mooney would be the most likely replacements off the reserves list.

Canterbury Bulldogs

St George Illawarra Dragons

New Zealand Warriors

North Queensland Cowboys

Penrith Panthers

Melbourne Storm

Wests Tigers

Manly Sea Eagles

Cronulla Sharks