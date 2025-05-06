There is a long list of big team selection calls ahead of Round 10 after a chaotic Magic Round in Brisbane, with some surprises and a debutant among the mix.

Here are all the changes for Round 10 in this weekend's edition of Rapid Fire.

Sam Tuivaiti is out injured. Matt Doorey takes his spot on the bench.

Zac Lomax's slim chances of appearing in Origin 1 appear dashed. He is still not ready to return and will have, at most, one game before selection.

Brendan Hands is on the reserves list as he approaches a return from a knee injury.

Ryan Matterson is the 18th man, but there is still no sign of Shaun Lane as he remains on leave.

No changes for the Knights after their Magic Round win.

Jayden Campbell makes his return ahead of schedule and goes straight into the side at halfback. Tom Weaver is out with concussion.

The Titans have confirmed David Fifita is out injured with an ankle issue.

Jojo Fifita is (alongside Campbell) the other addition for the struggling Titans. Tony Francis drops out.

Ezra Mam is now cleared to play, but will return through reserve grade.

Fletcher Baker replaces Jaiyden Hunt on Brisbane's bench.

No changes for the Raiders. Corey Horsburgh is no guarantee of playing as he works through concussion protocols. Pasami Saulo or Trey Mooney would be the most likely replacements off the reserves list.

A big inclusion for the Warriors, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returning from injury. He goes straight in on the wing for Edward Kosi who is out injured.

Kurt Capewell is also back to the centres with Rocco Berry missing who has suffered another hamstring injury.

The vacant spot is taken by Jacob Laban who will come from the bench. Jackson Ford is promoted to prop from the bench and Marata Niukore shifts back to the second-row after playing prop in recent weeks.

Reuben Cotter is out suspended. Sam McIntyre is promoted to lock, and Thomas Mikaele joins the bench.

No changes for the Storm. Harry Grant is yet to return.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona remains in the reserves, and Will Warbrick is yet to be sighted.

The Tigers have also made no changes. Brent Naden is named to play despite suffering a knee injury. Jack Bird could start if he is ruled out, or the Tigers could look to reserves Solomona Faataape or Josh Feledy.

