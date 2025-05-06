There is a long list of big team selection calls ahead of Round 10 after a chaotic Magic Round in Brisbane, with some surprises and a debutant among the mix.
Here are all the changes for Round 10 in this weekend's edition of Rapid Fire.
RELATED: Round 10 team lists
2025-05-08T09:50:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2025-05-08T09:50:00Z
DOL
Parramatta Eels
- Sam Tuivaiti is out injured. Matt Doorey takes his spot on the bench.
- Zac Lomax's slim chances of appearing in Origin 1 appear dashed. He is still not ready to return and will have, at most, one game before selection.
- Brendan Hands is on the reserves list as he approaches a return from a knee injury.
- Ryan Matterson is the 18th man, but there is still no sign of Shaun Lane as he remains on leave.
The Dolphins
- A horror blow for the Dolphins with Jeremy Marshall-King missing. Kurt Donoghoe comes in at dummy half with Max Plath also still out.
- Felise Kaufusi is also back from a knee problem. Mark Nicholls drops to the bench and Oryn Keeley is the man to miss out.
- Kenneath Bromwich and Junior Tupou remain on the reserves list.
2025-05-09T08:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2025-05-09T08:00:00Z
GLD
Newcastle Knights
- No changes for the Knights after their Magic Round win.
Gold Coast Titans
- Jayden Campbell makes his return ahead of schedule and goes straight into the side at halfback. Tom Weaver is out with concussion.
- The Titans have confirmed David Fifita is out injured with an ankle issue.
- Jojo Fifita is (alongside Campbell) the other addition for the struggling Titans. Tony Francis drops out.
2025-05-09T10:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2025-05-09T10:00:00Z
BRI
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Latrell Mitchell returns and goes straight to fullback. Jye Gray drops to the bench.
- Jamie Humphreys is also back at halfback. Lewis Dodd drops to the reserves, and Jayden Sullivan shuffles to five-eighth.
- Peter Mamouzelos is out with an elbow injury. Siliva Havili starts at hooker after missing last week's game.
- In a huge call, Tevita Tatola has been dropped to 18th man.
- Isaiah Tass, who struggled on the wing last week, moves to centre. Euan Aitken goes to the second-row from the centres and Keaon Koloamatangi shuffles to prop. Fletcher Myers takes the vacant spot on the wing after playing from the bench last week.
- Jai Arrow also lines up at prop, moving from lock. Sean Keppie goes to the bench, and Lachlan Hubner plays at lock.
Brisbane Broncos
- Ezra Mam is now cleared to play, but will return through reserve grade.
- Fletcher Baker replaces Jaiyden Hunt on Brisbane's bench.
2025-05-10T05:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2025-05-10T05:00:00Z
CAN
Canberra Raiders
- No changes for the Raiders. Corey Horsburgh is no guarantee of playing as he works through concussion protocols. Pasami Saulo or Trey Mooney would be the most likely replacements off the reserves list.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Matt Burton is back from suspension. Bailey Hayward drops to the bench and Blake Taaffe drops to 18th man.
- Jacob Preston is facing a suspension if he can't win at the judiciary. If he is ruled out, Harry Hayes or Kurtis Morin may start, with Lipoi Hopoi or Luke Smith likely to join the bench.
2025-05-10T07:30:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2025-05-10T07:30:00Z
NZW
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Loko Pasifiki Tonga will make his long-awaited debut for the Dragons. Emre Guler is out with a shoulder injury.
- No other changes. Lyhkan King-Togia is again at halfback with Lachlan Ilias missing, and Nathan Lawson is the 18th man.
New Zealand Warriors
- A big inclusion for the Warriors, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returning from injury. He goes straight in on the wing for Edward Kosi who is out injured.
- Kurt Capewell is also back to the centres with Rocco Berry missing who has suffered another hamstring injury.
- The vacant spot is taken by Jacob Laban who will come from the bench. Jackson Ford is promoted to prop from the bench and Marata Niukore shifts back to the second-row after playing prop in recent weeks.
2025-05-10T09:35:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2025-05-10T09:35:00Z
PEN
North Queensland Cowboys
- Reuben Cotter is out suspended. Sam McIntyre is promoted to lock, and Thomas Mikaele joins the bench.
Penrith Panthers
- Brian To'o is finally back for the Panthers.
- He goes straight onto the wing, with Thomas Jenkins dropping to the bench.
- Mitch Kenny returns at hooker, and Brad Schneider also slots onto the bench. Luke Sommerton, Trent Toelau and Mavrik Geyer miss out.
- It's a small bench for the Panthers with Schneider and Jenkins both there. Don't be surprised if there is a late swap to bring Matthew Eisenhuth into the side.
2025-05-11T04:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2025-05-11T04:00:00Z
WST
Melbourne Storm
- No changes for the Storm. Harry Grant is yet to return.
- Nelson Asofa-Solomona remains in the reserves, and Will Warbrick is yet to be sighted.
Wests Tigers
- The Tigers have also made no changes. Brent Naden is named to play despite suffering a knee injury. Jack Bird could start if he is ruled out, or the Tigers could look to reserves Solomona Faataape or Josh Feledy.
2025-05-11T06:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2025-05-11T06:05:00Z
CRO
Manly Sea Eagles
- Jason Saab is back on the wing, with Tommy Talau dropping back to the bench.
- Jake Trbojevic is also back, playing at prop. Ethan Bullemor goes back to the bench as well.
- Gordon Chan Kum Tong and Caleb Navale (18th man) drop back to the bench.
Cronulla Sharks
- Daniel Atkinson is back for the Sharks, taking the spot of Siosifa Talakai on the bench.