All 12 NRL teams for Round 1 games on Australian soil have been confirmed, with a number of coaches raising eyebrows.\n\nThe Canberra Raiders sit at the top of that list with a pair of big decisions made, while the opening round will also be headlined by fullbacks, returning stars and another intriguing call at the premiers.\n\nHere are all the team list talking points for Round 1, rapid fire style.\n\nROUND 1 TEAMS IN FULL\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396286"]\nMelbourne Storm\n\nNo real surprises, but Sua Fa'alogo wins the fullback spot after Ryan Papenhuyzen's exit.\nThe Melbourne are considerably understrength to start the season. There is no Jack Howarth, Xavier Coates, Eliesa Katoa, Shawn Blore or Trent Loiero.\nNick Meaney slides out to the wing, with Moses Leo to play centre after impressing during the pre-season challenge.\nJoe Chan, Ativalu Lisati and Alex MacDonald are the new-look back-row.\nCooper Clarke and Preston Conn are the surprise names on the bench, with Lazarus Vaalepu only able to be named at 20th man.\nDavvy Moale also makes his club debut.\n\nParramatta Eels\n\nThe Eels are without Josh Addo-Carr. Sean Russell moves to the wing and Brian Kelly makes his club debut at centre.\nParramatta are at full strength otherwise. Jonah Pezet makes his club debut at five-eighth, and Jack de Belin starts at lock, with Dylan Walker playing from the bench.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396287"]\nNew Zealand Warriors\n\nAlofiana Khan-Pereira misses an expected wing spot, with Ali Leiataua and Adam Pompey both part of the back five. They line up in the centres, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are the wingers.\nCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad plays at fullback, with Taine Tuaupiki securing a bench spot.\nTanah Boyd plays at halfback with Luke Metcalf out, while Jackson Ford starts at prop with Mitchell Barnett not fit yet.\nJacob Laban starts in the second-row, with Leka Halasima on the bench... Intriguing given Halasima played in the centres and from the bench during the pre-season challenge.\n\nSydney Roosters\n\nThe Roosters back seven looks full strength, with Trent Robinson confirming Sam Walker will be the halfback, and Daly Cherry-Evans the five-eighth.\nBenaiah Ioelu starts at hooker with Reece Robson out. Connor Watson is the 14. Blake Steep wins the race for a spot at lock.\nNat Butcher starts in the second-row with Victor Radley suspended.\nCody Ramsey wins a spot on the six-man bench.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396288"]\nBrisbane Broncos\n\nNo surprises to the back seven for the Broncos. Grant Anderson and Jesse Arthars are both on the six-man bench.\nCory Paix wins the race to start at hooker. Ben Hunt will instead come from the bench. Blake Mozer is not named in the 19, but is 20th man.\nCorey Jensen starts at prop, with Xavier Willison and Ben Talty on the bench. Aublix Tawha wins a spot on the bench.\n\nPenrith Panthers\n\nPaul Alamoti wins a spot on the wing ahead of Thomas Jenkins (who is on the bench) in an otherwise unsurprising back seven.\nLiam Martin is out with an injury. Luke Garner and Scott Sorensen are the second-row combination, with Isaiah Papali'i to play from the bench.\nLuron Patea and Kalani Going win spots on the bench.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396289"]\nCronulla Sharks\n\nSam Stonestreet takes the wing spot from the injured Ronaldo Mulitalo.\nThomas Hazelton wins the race to start at prop alongside Addin Fonua-Blake, with middles Toby Rudolf, Oregon Kaufusi, Braden Uele and Hohepa Puru on the bench.\nBilly Burns starts with Teig Wilton not yet fit.\nChris Vea'ila may be the next back into the side if there are other injuries - he is named on the six-man bench, while Michael Gabrael is only 21st man.\n\nGold Coast Titans\n\nSialetili Faeamani wins the race for a wing spot, while Max Feagai is in the centres for a club debut. Jaylan de Groot misses out.\nLachlan Ilias is the halfback with Jayden Campbell to miss a fortnight.\nArama Hau starts in the second-row in a big shock, edging out Josh Patston who misses the 19 entirely.\nChris Randall starts at lock, while Kurtis Morrin and Tukimihia Simpkins are the surprises on the bench with Jaimin Jolliffe out for the year.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396290"]\nManly Sea Eagles\n\nThe Sea Eagles look essentially full strength for Round 1. Tom Trbojevic plays fullback, with Lehi Hopoate on the wing.\nJamal Fogarty makes his club debut at halfback, while Kobe Hetherington can only win a spot on the bench. Jake Trbojevic remains at lock, with Siosiua Taukeiaho to start at prop.\nCorey Waddell is overlooked for a spot. Joey Walsh, Nathan Brown, Clayton Faulalo and Brandon Wakeham are all on the bench which features Hetherington and Nathan Brown.\n\nCanberra Raiders\n\nMatthew Timoko has surprisingly been left out. He will be part of the reserves, with Simi Sasagi to start at centre.\nEthan Sanders goes into the halfback role vacated by Jamal Fogarty who is now at Manly. Coby Black is not in the 22-man squad.\nTom Starling starts at hooker, Jayden Brailey plays from the bench, and Owen Pattie misses out - Ricky Stuart has already confirmed it's so he plays more minutes developing in the NSW Cup.\nNoah Martin wins a surprise start in the second-row. Zac Hosking only makes the bench, and Matty Nicholson is 20th man.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396291"]\nThe Dolphins\n\nHamiso Tabuai-Fidow plays at fullback, so Trai Fuller is only part of the six-man bench.\nJack Bostock's injury makes the rest of it easy. Jamayne Isaako and Selwyn Cobbo are the wingers, and Jake Averillo joins Herbie Farnworth in the centres.\nTom Gilbert and Thomas Flegler are the new-look props with Daniel Saifiti out, while Connelly Lemuelu wins a spot in the second-row alongside Kulikefu Finefeuiaki.\nMax Plath is still injured alongside Jeremy Marshall-King, so Kurt Donoghoe plays at hooker, Morgan Knowles at lock and Brad Schneider is 14.\nSebastian Su'a and Brent Woolf win places on the six-man bench.\n\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\n\nAshton Ward will start the season at halfback for the Rabbitohs in an otherwise unsurprising back seven.\nBronson Garlick wins the race to start at hooker, with Peter Mamouzelos on the bench. Brandon Smith is out with a calf strain.\nEuan Aitken joins David Fifita in the second-row. Tallis Duncan comes from the bench.\nCameron Murray is back at lock. Lachlan Hubner plays from the bench, while Sean Keppie and Jayden Sullivan are also among the six on the pine.