The team lists for the two NRL preliminary finals have been confirmed, with a number of key inclusions across the four teams.
The Melbourne Storm welcome back two spine players, while the Broncos also have key inclusions.
There are other concerns from injuries to suspensions, though, so let's get into all the changes in this week's edition of rapid fire.
» All four preliminary final team lists in full
2025-09-26T09:50:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2025-09-26T09:50:00Z
CRO
Melbourne Storm
- Ryan Papenhuyzen (fullback), Jahrome Hughes (halfback) and Shawn Blore (bench) are all back for the Storm.
- Nick Meaney moves to the centres from fullback, with Grant Anderson the man to make way.
- Jonah Pezet is out in a straight swap for Hughes.
- Ativalu Lisati starts in the second-row, Joe Chan misses out and Shawn Blore claims the vacant bench spot.
- Pezet, Anderson and Chan all remain in the reserves on standby for the three returnees, with Blore and Hughes in particular seemingly rushed back from a fractured larynx and broken wrist, respectively.
Cronulla Sharks
- Thomas Hazelton can't take a trick. He was knocked out in his second run against the Raiders and missed the preliminary final with a concussion.
- Oregon Kaufusi comes back into the side for him.
- Daniel Atkinson remains 18th man, while Tuku Hau Tapuha and Hohepa Puru are the forwards among the reserves.
2025-09-28T06:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2025-09-28T06:05:00Z
PEN
Brisbane Broncos
- Patrick Carrigan (suspended) and Billy Walters (ACL) are out for the Broncos.
- Adam Reynolds effectively replaces Walters, with Ben Hunt sliding from halfback to five-eighth.
- Tyson Smoothy is promoted off the bench to start at lock, while Ezra Mam is the new face in the 14 jersey.
- Jaiyden Hunt makes way for Xavier Willison, who returns from a broken arm. Hunt is still in the reserves alongside 18th man Jesse Arthars, Jack Gosiewski, Jock Madden, and Selwyn Cobb, who is also working his way back from a hamstring injury.
Penrith Panthers
- The Panthers are the only unchanged side for the preliminary final.
- There were some concerns over Liam Martin and Casey McLean after their semi-final, but it appears they are good to go. Thomas Jenkins, Matthew Eisenhuth and Mavrik Geyer could be the replacements considered if there are issues late in the piece.