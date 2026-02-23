The 2026 NRL season is just around the corner, and final preparations are well underway around the competition.
The first teams are not all that far away, but for most clubs, the all-important spine is all but locked away.
The fullback, five-eighth, halfback and hooker are the players who ultimately drive the team forward, set up the points and dictate the way footy is going to be played throughout the course of the season.
There are important positions all over the park, but no team have won a competition without a strong spine.
Here are the rankings ahead of the 2026 campaign.
17. St George Illawarra Dragons
Likely first choice spine: Clint Gutherson, Kyle Flanagan, Daniel Atkinson, Damien Cook
Other options: Tyrell Sloan, Valentine Holmes, Lyhkan King-Togia, Kade Reed, Jacob Liddle
The Dragons won't pick up the wooden spoon despite plenty of claims that they are the favourites, but they do have the spine you have to rank worst in the competition heading into the season.
While Clint Gutherson is still an elite fullback, there were signs his movement isn't quite what it used to be during 2025.
Kyle Flanagan had an awful season, and while he had a strong 2024 at the number six, that was alongside Ben Hunt.
This time he is alongside Daniel Atkinson, an unproven halfback despite his excellent utility value.
Damien Cook and Jacob Liddle in a one-two punch adds plenty to the dummy half spot, but Cook's career is also winding down.