The outside backs have grown more and more important in recent years at both ends of the park.\n\nGone are the days where wingers in the NRL were simply there to finish plays, and long gone are the days when centres were seen as expendable.\n\nInstead, wingers are required to run the ball, get sets off to a good start, break tackles and be able to pass while having incredible finishing ability. \n\nCentres are also more important than ever, particularly in defence.\n\nHere is every club's centres and wingers ranked.\n\nGold Coast Titans\nWingers: Siale Faeamani and Jojo Fifita\nCentres: Phillip Sami and Max Feagai\nOther options: Jaylan De Groot, Tony Francis, Jensen Taumoepeau\n\nThe Titans backline could develop into something throughout the 2026 season, but right now, it's hard to judge them anywhere other than the bottom of the list.\n\nSiale Faeamani has all the potential in the world, but is yet to debut at NRL level and has knocked Jaylan De Groot out of his spot, who is now depth but had an indifferent 2025.\n\nPhillip Sami is the most experienced of the quartet and brings plenty to the side, but Jojo Fifita has defensive issues, and Max Feagai has bounced around other clubs without a whole lot of success.\n\nThe depth isn't plentiful, and Josh Hannay will have his work cut out for him throughout the 2026 campaign.\n\nNewcastle Knights\nWingers: Greg Marzhew and Dominic Young\nCentres: Bradman Best and Dane Gagai\nOther options: Fletcher Sharpe, James Schiller, Wilson De Courcey, Fletcher Hunt, Asu Kepaoa\n\nThe Knights have some real questions around their backline in general heading into the year.\n\nFletcher Sharpe, who will start their first game at halfback, could well wind up on the wing if things don't work out in the spine.\n\nRegardless of which way that works out, the Knights have some struggles in their backs, particularly defensively.\n\nDane Gagai is well and truly heading towards the end of his career, while Bradman Best is rocks and diamonds at times. Greg Marzhew is a power packet, but struggles in defence, while Dominic Young has well documented defence and ball handling issues.\n\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\nWingers: Setu Tu and Christian Tuipulotu\nCentres: Moses Suli and Valentine Holmes\nOther options: David Fale, Tyrell Sloan, Mathew Feagai, Nathan Lawson, Nick Tsougranis\n\nThe Dragons are another club with big questions over their wing and centre combinations heading into the year.\n\nThe centres, Moses Suli and Valentine Holmes, are certainly better than this ranking if they were being viewed on their own, but there are still questions defensively and consistency wise for the duo.\n\nThe wing is where the Dragons will need large improvements.\n\nTyrell Sloan dropping out of favour means Setu Tu gets the first start of the year alongside Christian Tupulotu who had major injury issues in 2025.\n\nThe Dragons have enough talent in the backline, but it's unclear if Shane Flanagan will be able to get it all together.\n\nWests Tigers\nWingers: Heamasi Makasini and Sunia Turuva\nCentres: Taylan May and Starford To'a\nOther options: Will Craig, Patrick Herbert, Jeral Skelton\n\nThe Tigers might be well and truly up this list by the end of the season, but at the start of it, it's impossible to consider the joint-venture ready to go with the big guns.\n\nTaylan May returned from a long lay off at the end of 2025 and impressed, while Heamasi Makasini is one of the best juniors in the game and, right now, seems the favourite for rookie of the year.\n\nSunia Turuva, experienced at winning from his time at Penrith, will again be a key part of the Tigers in 2026 and leads this quartet.\n\nStarford To'a had a career-best year in 2025 too and could build on it, but has plenty of work to do to become elite.\n\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\nWingers: Braidon Burns and Murray Taulagi\nCentres: Jaxon Purdue and Zac Laybutt\nOther options: Tom Chester, Jaxson Paulo, Viliami Vailea\n\nThe Cowboys head into the new season with injury questions and major depth issues in their outside backs, with Todd Payten needing to find the best out of the group as he works to salvage his job.\n\nMurray Taulagi is an Origin level winger, but spent a lot of 2025 sidelined, while Jaxon Purdue is a rising star in the centres, but could well yet be called into the halves.\n\nZac Laybutt has had his fair share of injuries as well and could do well to hold his spot if he can't find his best quickly.\n\nBraidon Burns has plenty of experience, and had a career-best year in 2025, but he has always been something of a fringe NRL level talent - that changes in 2026 as he gains an opportunity to start on a full time basis.\n\nManly Sea Eagles\nWingers: Lehi Hopoate and Jason Saab\nCentres: Reuben Garrick and Tolutau Koula\nOther options: Clayton Faulalo, Aaron Schoupp, Blake Wilson\n\nThe Sea Eagles are a side who could rise up the rankings throughout the 2026 campaign.\n\nWith the confirmation of Tom Trbojevic playing at fullback, it means one of the game's best young talents will kick off the year on the wing and likely stay there for its entirety.\n\nAs he builds on one side, the towering presence of Jason Saab will be on the other, with the Dragons junior needing to clean up the defensive and ball-handling elements of his game.\n\nReuben Garrick is a strong outside back in his final year with Manly, although the jury is still out on him as a centre, while Tolutau Koula is fast becoming one of the best players in the game.\n\nParramatta Eels\nWingers: Josh Addo-Carr and Bailey Simonsson\nCentres: Will Penisini and Sean Russell\nOther options: Brian Kelly, Richard Penisini, Jordan Samrani, Jake Tago\n\nThe Eels are close to breaking through to a much higher point of this list, although it just feels their overall quality isn't quite up to the standards of some of the competition's big guns.\n\nParramatta are a side many expect to climb this year though, and a large part of that is down to the consistency across the park in 2025 led around by a hopefully fit Mitchell Moses.\n\nWill Penisini has become a crucial part of everything the blue and gold do in the centres, while Josh Addo-Carr has a brilliant 2025 season.\n\nBailey Simonsson, who can play either centre or wing, appears to have moved on from his spat with the club in what will be a major positive for the Western Sydney-based side, while Sean Russell also has plenty of talent and versatility.\n\nCronulla Sharks\nWingers: Sione Katoa and Sam Stonestreet\nCentres: Jesse Ramien and KL Iro\nOther options: Michael Gabrael, Chris Vea'ila, Mawene Hiroti\n\nThe Sharks will be without Ronaldo Mulitalo for much of 2025 after he sustained an ACL injury in what is, frankly, a devastating blow for the club.\n\nIt does mean Sam Stonestreet - a towering winger with a knack for finding the tryline - will get a fulltime opportunity in first-grade alongside Sione Katoa.\n\nThe duo could well be fighting for a single contract up for grabs.\n\nIn the centres, Jesse Ramien has been a little rocks and diamonds recently, but at his best, is a great option, while KL Iro continues to grow into his role and scores plenty of tries.\n\nWatch for more improvement from this group in 2026.\n\nNew Zealand Warriors\nWingers: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Alofiana Khan-Pereira\nCentres: Ali Leiataua and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck\nOther options: Rocco Berry, Haizyn Mellars, Adam Pompey\n\nThe Warriors welcome Alofiana Khan-Pereira to the club in 2026 in a major addition to their backline and try-scoring ability.\n\nThe former Titan has a tremendous strike rate for adding four pointers to a side's scoreline, and could be even better at the Warriors with the quality of player around him.\n\nDefensively, there are issues that need to be addressed though, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - not a star by any means, but important to the Warriors - to line up on the other side of the park.\n\nThat ultimately pushes Roger Tuiasa-Sheck into the centres, with the star having an enormous 2025, while we are backing Ali Leiataua - another rising star - to take the vacant position.\n\nCanterbury Bulldogs\nWingers: Marcelo Montoya and Jacob Kiraz\nCentres: Stephen Crichton and Bronson Xerri\nOther options: Enari Tuala, Jonathan Sua, Jethro Rinakama\n\nThe Bulldogs have some serious star power in their three-quarter line, but there are still issues.\n\nStephen Crichton is one of the best centres in the game, and knows how to do his job at both ends of the park.\n\nIf you were rating centre pairings alone, the Bulldogs would be close to the top, with Bronson Xerri also impressing since his return to the NRL.\n\nJacob Kiraz has been tremendous for the club in recent times and will again line up in 2026, while Marcelo Montoya has also been serviceable, but would like to find another level this year to hold off some of the younger threats for minutes around the club.\n\nCanberra Raiders\nWingers: Savelio Tamale and Xavier Savage\nCentres: Matthew Timoko and Sebastian Kris\nOther options: Michael Asomua, Sione Finau, Simi Sasagi, Chevy Stewart, Jed Stuart\n\nWhat the Raiders have is depth - and plenty of it. There are five players who won't start in the centres and wing positions who couldn't.\n\nBut it's not just the depth for the Raiders.\n\nThey have an elite starting group. Savelio Tamale came on in leaps and bounds during 2025, and his absence was felt enormously when out injured.\n\nXavier Savage is a star in the making, and while he came into the game a fullback, he may well have found his best position on the wing in 2025.\n\nSebastian Kris and Matthew Timoko both do just about everything right and are among the NRL's most underrated players.\n\nThe Dolphins\nWingers: Jack Bostock and Jamayne Isaako\nCentres: Herbie Farnworth and Selwyn Cobbo\nOther options: Jake Averillo, Tevita Naufahu, LJ Nonu\n\nThe Dolphins have one of the better outside back combinations in the competition - that has to be the truth if Jake Averillo is missing out.\n\nHerbie Farnworth may be the game's best centre, while the addition of Selwyn Cobbo, if he is at his best, will add plenty.\n\nJack Bostock, who misses the opening two months of the season, is a towering presence on the wing, and Jamayne Isaako has been the club's most consistent player since he joined in their foundation season.\n\nMelbourne Storm\nWingers: Xavier Coates and Will Warbrick\nCentres: Jack Howarth and Nick Meaney\nOther options: Moses Leo, Marion Seve, Trent Toelau, Manaia Waitere\n\nThe Storm just keep rolling, even with departures and injuries haunting them as we head into 2026.\n\nOne of those injuries is Xavier Coates, who when fit adds so much to the Storm's backline and try-scoring threat.\n\nWill Warbrick will be the other winger for Melbourne, with his barnstorming running game bringing them a point of difference over the last two or so years.\n\nJack Howarth, who could well wind up in the second-row by the end of the year, starts at centre, while Nick Meaney is the other and will continue to play a role off the kicking tee for Melbourne as he prepares for a move to Perth at the end of the season.\n\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\nWingers: Campbell Graham and Alex Johnston\nCentres: Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton\nOther options: Euan Aitken, Moala Graham-Taufa, Edward Kosi, Max McCarthy, Tyrone Munro, Isaiah Tass\n\nThe Rabbtiohs have a very, very strong centre and wing combination. Any side needing to move Campbell Graham to the wing because it works best for team balance is in a very strong position.\n\nTheir depth too is fantastic, and, here at least, among the best in the NRL.\n\nCampbell Graham's move to the wing, as mentioned, brings South Sydney another element to their attack, while Alex Johnston will be the game's all-time try-scoring record holder at some point this year.\n\nLatrell Mitchell is an Origin level player in the centres, and his move there with Jye Gray taking over at fullback will be exciting, while Jack Wighton rounds the group out.\n\nInjuries will, as they have been since the club moved their operations to Maroubra, be the biggest question for Wayne Bennett and his playing group this year.\n\nSydney Roosters\nWingers: Mark Nawaqanitawase and Daniel Tupou\nCentres: Billy Smith and Robert Toia\nOther options: Junior Pauga, Cody Ramsey, Tommy Talau, Junior Tupou\n\nThe Roosters come into the new year expecting their best five to be among the best in the NRL.\n\nMark Nawaqanitawase has a scarcely believable first season in the competition, taking out the Ken Irvine Medal. He will likely go to another level this year as he continues to learn the game.\n\nDaniel Tupou is one of the best wingers of their generation. Alex Johnston will get the credit as the best, but it's probably not quite right given how well rounded Tupou, who is heading into the final year of his contract and potentially career, is.\n\nBilly Smith's injury issues have cost him a chance to be a representative player to this stage of his career, but he has all the potential, while maybe the only question around Robert Toia is whether he can avoid second-year syndrome.\n\nBrisbane Broncos\nWingers: Josiah Karapani and Deine Mariner\nCentres: Gehamat Shibasaki and Kotoni Staggs\nOther options: Grant Anderson, Jesse Arthars, Delouise Hoeter\n\nThe Broncos flip flopped back and forth on their best wingers and centres throughout 2025, but the combination Michael Maguire finished with will probably be the one to start the new year after their premiership win.\n\nGehamat Shibasaki, who is in the centres, was the breakout star of the year, going from a train and trial deal to an Origin jersey and a premiership, as well as a spot on the Kangaroos tour to England for the Ashes.\n\nKotoni Staggs, on the other side of the park, is arguably the best centre in the NRL, giving Brisbane elite strike on both sides of the park.\n\nOn the wings, Deine Mariner has found a real home after playing centre predominantly as a junior, while Josiah Karapani played well enough to keep Jesse Arthars out of the side.\n\nGrant Anderson joins from the Storm this year and provides excellent depth.\n\nPenrith Panthers\nWingers: Paul Alamoti and Brian To'o\nCentres: Casey McLean and Izack Tago\nOther options: Jack Cole, Sione Fonua, Thomas Jenkins\n\nThe Panthers are a little short on depth in the centres and wing positions, but that shouldn't take away from their elite starting group.\n\nBrian To'o has been the best - or among the best - winger in the competition for a number of years now. His running game and positioning, despite his smaller height, make sure of it.\n\nPaul Alamoti turned himself into a big-game player at the back-end of 2025 on the wing, and will look to put another foot forward this year as he fends off Thomas Jenkins for minutes.\n\nCasey McLean fast became one of the best outside backs in the game last year with his breakout campaign, while Izack Tago is experienced and has plenty to offer.