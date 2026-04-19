The Manly Sea Eagles have been dealt a major blow with Tom Trbojevic sidelined for six to eight weeks, after suffering yet another hamstring injury in Thursday night's win over the Cowboys.

In what marks his eighth hamstring injury in as many seasons — split evenly with four to each leg — Trbojevic's latest setback continues a frustrating run of soft-tissue issues that have plagued his career.

The injury occurred early in the contest, with Trbojevic leaving the field in the 12th minute after noticeably pulling up while clutching his left hamstring during a carry as he attempted to break through the Cowboys' defensive line.

The setback comes amid what had been a stellar start to the season for the Manly star, who had scored in every game so far this year before Thursday night's clash.

Coach Kieran Foran will put Tolu Koula in the number one jersey, instead of the usual sub in Lehi Hopoate.

Koula is recognised as an up-and-coming elite fullback, despite currently playing in the centres.