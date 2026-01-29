From New York Yankees games to the Trevi Fountain in Rome to even the slopes in Canada, Random Souths Guys are everywhere.

It is the social media phenomenon that all rugby league fans can get behind, so much so that the South Sydney Rabbitohs have filed to trademark it, with CEO Blake Solly claiming that Random Souths Guy is unique to the club.

However, the move hasn't gone down well on social media.

Anthony Basha, owner of the Instagram account Random Souths Guy, has slammed the club after they failed to inform him of the decision.

Basha helped spark the movement back in 2018 by posting images of people spotted in Rabbitohs jerseys anywhere except at NRL matches.

Since then, he has grown the account to 22,000 followers and now posts a wider variety of Rabbitohs and rugby league content, yet still under the same handle.

"Now all of a sudden you [Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly] wanna trademark it when they found out I was actually gonna do it myself," Basha said in a video posted to the social media platform.

"Not even a thank you, no recognition, nothing.

"Thanks a lot Blake Solly mate, a phone call would've been nice".

According to Solly, the club has been striving to own as much intellectual property as possible over the last few years.

However, Zero Tackle understands that the club have actually moved to trademark it because they intend to shoot Random Souths Guy-branded commercials with a sponsor.

Many fans have flocked to the support of Basha and have condemned the club in the comments of the video.

"Showing their true colours these last few years haven't they," one user wrote.

"This is a really poor look for the club, treating die hard fans like this is not on," another user added.

Basha is expected to formally challenge the trademark on the grounds of intellectual property infringement.