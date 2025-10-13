In what can be described as a complete and utter dismantling, Australia decidedly handled PNG in their clash, 28-10.

While an impressive display from the Australians, that's not to say that some stars came off a little worse for wear, with one in particular finding himself in the medical bay sooner than he would have liked.

Canberra Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh came off the field after just seven minutes of play, suffering a suspected collarbone injury.

The extent of the damage has not yet been determined; however, the star forward appeared to be in agony as he clutched at the injury.

A diagnosis of Horsburgh's injury will be revealed in the coming day; however, it didn't look good for the Maroons' big man.

Despite his absence, Australia was able to keep the momentum going, scoring seven tries in the clash.