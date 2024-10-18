The Canberra Raiders have reportedly signed one of the hottest prospects from Queensland as they continue to lure younger talent to the nation's capital.

Named as the Mal Meninga Cup Player of the Year for the Norths Devils, Sylas Simon has been likened to Reece Walsh and has shown he has all the makings to become a quality NRL fullback in the future.

One of the best emerging talents in Queensland, the fullback had caught the interest of the Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders and Dolphins.

Also able to play on the wing, the youngster synonymous with donning a rattail also spent time at the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls, where he caught the attention of scouts.

According to Code Sports, Simon has chosen the Canberra Raiders as his destination and has signed an NRL contract with them for next season. This will see him move to the nation's capital later this year.

Training with the club's NRL squad during their next pre-season, it is unknown if he has inked a Top 30 or development contract at this stage.

This comes as the Raiders will welcome fellow youngsters Ethan Sanders, Savelio Tamale, Myles Martin and overseas product Matty Nicholson to the club next season.

They also have a ton of young stars coming through the ranks such as Ethan Strange, Kaeo Weekes, Trey Mooney, Chevy Stewart, Owen Pattie and Noah Martin, among others.