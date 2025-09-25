The 2025 minor premiers are looking to make sure this year was no one trick pony, with reports of a major roster boost pending for next year.

The Canberra Raiders may be losing their field general in Jamal Fogarty, but will reportedly add another dynamic star to their 2026 ranks.

Penrith Panthers gun Daine Laurie is reportedly in talks to head to the nation's capital, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Laurie, who was not offered a contract in Penrith beyond this year, is said to be in advanced talks with the Raiders, with a three-year deal to be tabled to the young fullback.

While the Raiders are fairly set in their current spine, the addition of Laurie will seriously boost their depth across multiple positions.

His ability to play not only out the back, but in the halves as well makes him an alluring prospect for head coach Ricky Stuart.

While no deal has been officially announced, Laurie is expected to take up the offer, after making clear he has no intentions of departing the NRL for an overseas stint.

The 26-year-old has played 75 games in the NRL over two stints at the Panthers and one at the Wests Tigers.