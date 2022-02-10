Raiders second-rower Corey Harawira-Naera has become the latest name linked with a move to The Dolphins.

As first reported by The Australian's Brent Read, the 26-year-old Kiwi international could be squeezed out of the nation's capital by season's end due to Canberra's forward pack depth.

Speaking on Triple M's 'Rush Hour' program, Read stated that given Harawira-Naera will be contending for minutes with an array of names including ex-Dog Adam Elliott, an exit could be on the horizon.

"Canberra have about four backrowers off-contract at the end of the year, [Corey] Horsburgh, Ryan Sutton, Corey Harawira-Naera and Adam Elliott," Read began.

"[The Raiders] can't keep them all and I know The Dolphins are looking at Corey Harawira-Naera. I think it's a matter of agreeing [on] a figure and if they can agree on a figure, don't be surprised to see him move to Queensland at the end of the year."

Embed from Getty Images

Should Read's mail prove correct, Bennett will be able to add the Auckland-born backrower to a pack that already contains Felise Kaufusi, Mark Nicholls, Ray Stone and the Bromwich brothers.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Harawira-Naera has made 90 first-grade appearances for the Panthers, Bulldogs and Raiders since debuting in 2017.

The Penrith junior will be available for selection under Ricky Stuart from the get-go after serving the entirety of his three-week ban for an illegal shoulder charge against Melbourne in Round 22 last season.