The NRL have cleared Raiders recruit Curtis Scott of the league’s No-Fault Stand Down Policy.

It relates to Scott’s drunken Australia Day antics where he was arrested for allegedly assaulting police.

In deciding against stand down Scott, he will be free to play in Canberra’s season-opening clash against Gold Coast next Friday.

The Raiders released a statement on the matter via the club website.

“The National Rugby League (NRL) has advised the Canberra Raiders that Curtis Scott will not be subject to the No-Fault Stand Down Policy,” the statement reads.

“The decision should in no way be interpreted as a view on Scott’s innocence or guilt.

“Two players, one facing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and the other facing a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment, are currently subject to an automatic No-Fault Stand Down.

“Scott’s charges carry a maximum five years imprisonment and do not qualify for an automatic No-Fault Stand Down. Having considered the charges against Scott, the NRL has determined that he should not be prevented from playing whilst he responds to them.

“The NRL regards the charges as extremely serious and the Raiders have been advised Scott will face a significant penalty if found guilty of the charges.”