Making his NRL debut in Round 27 of the 2025 NRL season, Manaia Waitere has reportedly signed with a new team for next season after being granted an immediate release from the Canberra Raiders.

Originally set to be a part of the Raiders' Top 30 roster for 2026, The Daily Telegraph reports that Waitere has been released from the remainder of his contract with the Raiders and has signed with the Melbourne Storm for the 2026 NRL season, adding depth to their outside backs and halves.

A Cronulla junior, Waitere arrived in the nation's capital at the start of 2024 and was a prominent fixture in their NSW Cup side, but failed to kick on and earn a regular spot in first-grade.

While Watere has been released, recruit Sione Finau is looking to make his mark at the Canberra Raiders, having decided to join the club from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Although he has primarily featured on the wing over the past few seasons, Finau is happy to play anywhere in the outside backs and put the pressure on incumbent centres Matthew Timoko and Sebastian Kris.

"I don't mind [centre or wing], but centre is probably a position I want to utilise," Finau told The Canberra Times.

"I grew up playing a bit of centre, but a bit of wing as well. So I'm easy.

"[The Raiders have] got a lot of experience around the backline, and I feel like I can add some depth to the line, and hopefully I can get a crack."