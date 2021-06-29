The Canberra Raiders have turned an eye to the future, announcing the re-signing of outside backs Sebastian Kris and Xavier Savage.

Kris has re-signed with the club for three seasons until the end of 2024, while Savage’s deal will see him in green until the end of 2023.

While there has been plenty of talk about the Raiders potentially making a play for off-contract Dragons’ fullback Matt Dufty this season, the re-signing of their own duo indicates a change of approach.

The Raiders, who sit outside the top eight, have struggled to live up to pre-season hype this season. Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and veteran centre Jarrod Croker’s injuries haven’t helped their cause, but with Kris and Savage around the first grade team, both will be looking to cement spots in the coming year.

Kris burst onto the blocks in 2019, but having spent 2020 away from the game as he dealt with injury, it wasn’t clear if the New Zealand-eligible outside back was going to have a spot in Canberra’s top 30 for 2021.

He not only received a spot, but has now made 13 appearances this season, scoring five tries.

Kris said he will thrilled to remain a Raider.

“I’m over the moon that I’m able to stay at this club. I love the club and the players,” said Kris.

“I’m looking forward to putting on the green jersey many more times.”

Savage, who was the Raiders’ only development player this year, has been with the club through the junior ranks and rises to the top 30 squad next season.

While he made his debut as 18th man against the Dragons, it ended in shambles as he was pulled off the field shortly afterwards, with the interchange official realising he wasn’t allowed to enter the game.

Even so, Savage has shown enormous talent through the junior ranks and is likely to play plenty of games for the green machine in the coming seasons.

“I’m really happy to re-sign with the club. They have been very good to me for my development,” said Savage.

“I’m excited for the next two years.”

Both local juniors, the re-signings see the Raiders continue their focus of local juniors, with strong performances from their under-age teams in the past five years.