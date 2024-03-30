The Canberra Raiders have confirmed Elliott Whitehead has re-injured his calf after being ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cronulla Sharks.

The Englishman, likely in his final year as an NRL player before hanging up the boots at the end of what has become a nine-year stint at the Raiders which will, fitness pending, tick over 200 games before the season is finished, has only played a single game so far this year.

The absence from the green machine - who have had a successful start to the year - came after he injured his calf prior to Round 1.

Whitehead returned last weekend against the New Zealand Warriors, starting and managing 34 minutes in the loss.

He had been named to start again against the Sharks in Round 4, but was withdrawn from the contest 24 hours before kick-off when Canberra cut their side to 19, with the club putting out a short release shortly prior to the team being officially updated, confirming he will miss between one and two games.

That means Whitehead is no guarantee of playing next weekend either at home against the Parramatta Eels, although having the last game of the weekend will give him every chance to play.

Whitehead's absence is set to bring Zac Hosking into the starting side, and Corey Horsburgh onto the bench for his first game of the year after starting the season suspended.

Albert Hopoate, meanwhile, was left out of the side on Tuesday after revelations he had suffered burns.

The outside back, who can play at either centre, wing or fullback, has been part of the Raiders side to start the year and will likely return when fit, however, Canberra have suggested at this stage they will assess Hopoate before teams are named for Round 5 at 4pm (AEDT) on Tuesday.

That could mean he is forced to sit out for a second week as he recovers.