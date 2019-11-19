Canberra Raiders halfback Sam Williams has signed a new two-year deal to tie him to the club until the end of 2021.

The 28-year old earned the extension after impressing in both the NRL and feeder club Mounties this season.

Williams said it was an exciting time to be a Raider.

“I was always comfortable about getting the deal done and it’s an exciting time to be involved with the club,” he told raiders.com.au.

“We’ve got a good squad and we’re in a position now where we can threaten for a title next year.

“I’m happy to play whatever role I can in getting the trophy down to Raiders HQ.”

Raiders CEO Don Furner added: “Sam’s always been the utmost professional when it’s come to his time at the club and the way in which he’s been able to approach his game and his attitude is something we value as an organisation.

“Sam’s a very experienced first grade player who has a lot to offer to the squad and a player who always comes in and does a great job for the team.”