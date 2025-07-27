Canberra Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart has shared his discontent following leaks from a “private meeting.”

It was reported St George Illawarra winger, Sione Finau, had toured Canberra Raiders facilities earlier this week, with a deal imminent between the two parties.

This has now been put “at risk” according to Stuart, who is disappointed with the media leak.

Speaking to The Canberra Times, the link-up between the winger and the Raiders was “meant to be a private meeting,” but was soon leaked by Finau's management.

Stuart touched on the impact this betrayal of trust has had on a potential deal.

“I just don't feel comfortable with it,” Stuart conceded.

While the Raiders coach was unhappy with how the deal played out, he declared none of this should fall on Finau's shoulders.

“He's a real nice young bloke. I feel sorry for him," he said.

Finau is currently rehabbing a dislocated shoulder, and with his Raiders deal potentially off the table and no contract in place for 2026, his future NRL prospects are at risk.