Canberra Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera has likely played his final match in the NRL, as he is yet to be cleared to return to the field after suffering a seizure in the 2023 season.

Harawira-Naera has undergone endless testing over the past 18 months as he attempted to return to the field after he suffered a seizure in the club's Round 13 match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs two seasons ago.

However, the news has continued to get worse for the 123-game veteran following concerns about his health. While he may not run out onto the field in a playing capacity, he has secured a new role in the nation's capital.

As reported by The Canberra Times, he is likely to have played his final match in the NRL and will spend the final year of his contract as the club's trainer in the NSW Cup.

It is understood that the club's medical staff were unwilling to give him the green light to take the field as it could have affected the 29-year-old's life. However, this has yet to be confirmed by the Canberra Raiders.

The former Bulldogs and Panthers forward, who earns around $700,000 per season, has an option in his contract for the 2026 season but has not met the threshold to activate it, freeing up a spot on the Top 30 roster.

Despite taking up a significant portion of the salary cap, the Raiders are happy to keep him around instead of having him medically retired before the start of next season.