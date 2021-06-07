Raiders centre Curtis Scott has been stood down by the club following an incident at a Canberra nightclub that allegedly involved the 23-year-old.

The club announced their decision on Monday after being made aware of the incident, with the league integrity unit set to be involved.

In a statement released by the club, the Raiders confirmed that Scott would be stood down from his duties for the time-being.

“The Canberra Raiders have been made aware of an alleged incident involving Curtis Scott,” the statement reads.

“The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit and is working with them to investigate the incident.

“Until the investigation is complete Curtis has been stood down from all club duties.

“The Raiders will be making no further comment on the issue until the investigation is complete.”

Scott was allegedly caught on CCTV in an altercation at the Kokomo nightclub in the nation’s capital.