Departing Newcastle Knights prop Pasami Saulo has signed a new deal for 2023, heading to the Canberra Raiders.

A two-year contract will see the 24-year-old ex Australian Schoolboy and 2020 New Zealand Maori All Stars forward stay with the Raiders until at least the end of the 2024 campaign, where he will add depth in a middle forward rotation led by Queensland Origin prop Josh Papalii and New Zealand star Joseph Tapine.

Saulo has managed 27 games since he made his NRL debut in 2018, including 11 games in 2022, but has struggled to be elevated to anything more than a fringe first grader in the Hunter.

He will almost certainly fight for a bench spot in Ricky Stuart's side next year, with the club also losing Adam Elliott in the other direction.

The Knights have effective replacements for both Saulo and Jirah Momoisea, who will join the Eels, with Elliott to be joined by Canterbury prop Jack Hetherington at the club in 2023.

Saulo said in a club statement that he was excited to join the club.

“I’m very excited. Coming down to Canberra was a great experience,” Saulo said.

“It was good meeting everyone, they were very welcoming and it just made me more excited.

“There were no nerves, I just felt at home straight away.”

Saulo will join the Raiders for pre-season in November with visions of featuring in the Round 1 team.