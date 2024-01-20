A favourite has emerged as the first-choice option in a two-way race for the Dragon's No.1 jersey between incumbent Tyrell Sloan and Zac Lomax.

Although he was derailed by an ankle injury heading into pre-season training and didn't have the most consistent season in 2023, incoming coach Shane Flanagan has put his trust in Tyrell Sloan to be the first-choice fullback this season.

This wasn't the first time this year that injury has disrupted Sloan. Last year, he would go on to miss a month of football due to a small calf strain.

While reports may have emerged that Zac Lomax could be moved into the fullback role, Flanagan is hoping Sloan - off-contract at the end of the season - can make the position his own as he plays for a new contract with the club.

Throughout his career, Sloan has shown glimpses of brilliance in first grade but has struggled defensively and is lacking in size - an issue that has been exposed by rival teams and affected him in becoming an elite performer of the NRL.

“I'd say Tyrell Sloan will be more of a chance, but Zac Lomax will be in the team so it's not too much of a concern for me. I've got two really good players,” Flanagan said via NCA Newswire.

“I've got to train Zac there because I think he can do a really good job there because he's powerful and he'll bring the ball back strongly.

"They've got different qualities, but at some stage during the year, he's going to have to play fullback.”

Though he appeared in 23 games last year and has the backing of the club's new coach, it is understood that Zac Lomax was spotted on Thursday doing drills at fullback in training while Sloan was training on the left wing.

This may be a subtle hint to the Dragons' future as Jack Bird re-enters the centres from the back row. Moving Zac Lomax to the wing will allow them to use Bird and newly re-signed international representative Moses Suli in the centres.