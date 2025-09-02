South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston is inching closer to the all-time tries record, held by Ken Irvine at 212.\r\n\r\nSitting at 210, Johnson needs just three to claim the record for himself, a feat that is well within grasp following his two-year extension with the Rabbitohs.\r\n\r\n'AJ' has opened up on the monstrous feat he is close to securing, and revealed a few concerns he has that the celebration could be soured for him.\r\n\r\n"I hope this doesn't go to video ref," he shared jokingly with The Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\n”I hope the bunker doesn't see anything, I hope there's no obstruction inside.”\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_220284" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 27: Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs warms up before the round four NRL match between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers at Accor Stadium on March 27, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nJohnston declared that he will ensure there are no doubts about the try that secures the record, to avoid any awkward moments.\r\n\r\n"I hope I get the ball down and my foot doesn't go out,” Johnston said.\r\n\r\n“I will make sure, look at the video to make sure it's a try before I do anything.\r\n\r\n"Imagine if everyone storms the field... surely if you're in the bunker you'd go: 'Oh, we've got technical difficulties, we're not even looking at it, it's a try.'”\r\n\r\nDespite the NRL and Rabbitohs asking fans not to storm the field when Johnston does inevitably nab the record, the star winger admitted he wouldn't be opposed to the idea.\r\n\r\n"I am expecting people to storm the field, I definitely think it's going to happen, particularly if it is in Sydney," Johnston said.\r\n\r\n"I'm not telling people to do it, but speaking to fans, they're all saying they're going to do it anyway, they say they are storming the field.\r\n\r\n“From a fan's point of view, I definitely think it should happen, and I want it to happen, to have everyone running at you.”\r\n\r\nJohnston said it would be “pretty special” to get the record against the Sydney Roosters this weekend. However, he would need to secure a hat trick to get that done.