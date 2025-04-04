The South Sydney Rabbitohs will be sweating on the availability of three players over the weekend after they sustained hamstring injuries on Friday night and were forced from the field.

In a memorable victory for the Rabbitohs, it was soured after they lost five-eighth Cody Walker, halfback Jamie Humphreys and winger Mikaele Ravalawa to injury - the trio could be out for next week's match against the North Queensland Cowboys.

According to NRL Physio, if scans show a minor strain, it could rule them out for up to four weeks on the sidelines in what would be a massive blow to Wayne Bennett who has just received Latrell Mitchell back.

If all three are ruled out for at least Round 6, Jayden Sullivan would move to the interchange bench to the five-eighth role, while Super League recruit Lewis Dodd, who would make his NRL first-grade debut, would replace Humphreys in the No.7 jersey.

Fletcher Myers is the obvious replacement for Ravalwava; however, Tyrone Munro or Alex Johnston may be available to take the field.

"It was just a bit of tightness," Walker said after the match.

"I'm not sure how severe it is, I'll get a scan over the next couple of days. I feel like it's on the minor side."

Lindsay Collins suffered a suspected MCL injury during this challenge - video shows contact from his left causing knee to collapse in. He was able to stay on & continue running for a set after this, but that hasn’t always been predictive of minor MCL injury severity in the past. pic.twitter.com/sl7sUVpynV — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 4, 2025

The Rabbitohs trio weren't the only players to sustain injuries on Friday night, with Sydney Roosters front-rower Lindsay Collins sustaining a suspected MCL injury.

In the earlier match, the woes at the Penrith Panthers could continue after losing four consecutive games with hooker Mitch Kenny (shoulder) set to undergo scans and Jack Cole (concussion) ruled out of next week's match due to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down policy.

His absence will see Blaize Talagi accompany Nathan Cleary in the halves, while Luke Sommerton will be the back-up to Kenny if he does spend time on the sidelines.