The NRL's bold vision to take rugby league to new frontiers is beginning to gain momentum, with fresh discussions emerging around a potential Global Round fixture in Hong Kong as early as the 2027 season.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus has thrown his support behind the concept and believes the sport's international footprint could expand through a partnership between the NRL and Super League.

McManus said he is eager for St Helens to face an NRL club in Hong Kong, pushing for the game to utilise the new 50,000-seat Kai Tak Sports Park Stadium, which recently hosted a Tottenham–Arsenal pre-season match.

“I've been pushing Hong Kong for 25 years,” McManus said.

“It's a venue that's open to international sporting events; they've hosted the Hong Kong Sevens, and even the NFL has played there historically.”

The proposed move is part of the NRL's ambitious Global Round plans, which could see clubs play across multiple continents in the same week. The concept is expected to launch the 2027 season, building on the success of the NRL's Las Vegas debut earlier this year.

Backing McManus' proposal, South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly expressed interest in taking the Rabbitohs to Hong Kong, stating the club is “very interested” in expanding the game's international reach.



“Eamonn has great contacts and understanding of Hong Kong from his time there,” Solly said.

“If there was an opportunity to work with St Helens on that game, we'd be very happy to do so.”

While no official plans have been set, the prospect of a Hong Kong-based rugby league clash is generating excitement amongst fans and officials.