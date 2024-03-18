After two consecutive defeats, Jason Demetriou has reportedly swung the axe, which will see Lachlan Ilias take no part in the game against their rivals Sydney Roosters.

Multiple publications, including The Daily Telegraph and AAP, have reported that Ilias has been dropped from the team, with 2023 NSW Cup Player of the Year Dean Hawkins set to wear the number seven jersey.

Hawkins played two NRL games last season in Round 15 and 18, adding to his career-game tally of six first-grade games.

In what was arguably his best season in reserve grade in 2023, Hawkins guided the club to its first NSW Cup title since 1983. He scored 140 points and registered 17 try assists and 15 line-break assists.

The Rabbitohs will also welcome back Jack Wighton from suspension as he gets set to make his club debut, while captain Cameron Murray will celebrate game number 150.

Their opponents will be without Luke Keary after he failed a HIA at the end of Sunday's game against the Manly Sea Eagles.