South Sydney Rabbitohs skipper Jack Wighton is reportedly in doubt for the club's Round 9 clash against the Newcastle Knights at Magic Round.

Named to captain the side following Latrell Mitchell's one-match suspension, Jack Wighton has been troubled by a hamstring issue, leaving him in doubt for their match on Saturday, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that Wighton will undergo a fitness test on Thursday to determine if he will be available to take to the field.

If he is ruled out of the match, Englishman Lewis Dodd will accompany Jayden Sullivan in the halves, with the latter moving back to his preferred five-eighth position while Dodd will take the halfback duties.

Opening up a spot on the interchange bench, this may also see Josh Schuster make his long-awaited return to the NRL field after spending the last three weeks in the NSW Cup competition.

"It was the first time I saw him since he played on the weekend, and I did ask him how it was, and he said he was excited to finally be back out there playing," Rabbitohs teammate Jai Arrow recently said on Schuster's return.

"He's a guy who enjoyed a lot of off-beat cardio and a lot of hot boxing sessions and things like that.

"He just hasn't been able to get himself on the field, but it's good to see him come in today with a big smile on his face, and he's finally back out there playing footy."