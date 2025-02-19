The South Sydney Rabbitohs have revealed that Cameron Murray and Latrell Mitchell both suffered injuries at training on Wednesday morning.

In a devastating blow for Wayne Bennett and his side, the Rabbitohs suspect Murray has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Scans will be needed to confirm the injury, however, the injury typically requires a minimum six-month recovery window and could see his season all but over before it begins.

South Sydney confirmed they do not expect Murray to be able to play in the coming months.

Horrible news with Cameron Murray suffering a suspected achilles rupture at Rabbitohs training. While he’s yet to have scans, an achilles rupture is one of the easiest injuries to diagnose with hands on testing. Murray will be facing surgery & 5-8 months recovery, feel for him. pic.twitter.com/cjcKfKjM01 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 19, 2025

Mitchell, on the other hand, has suffered a hamstring injury.

That will rule him out of the Charity Shield on Saturday, and his return timeline is unclear at this stage until scans can be completed.

Even minor hamstring injuries typically rule players out for a fortnight, and Mitchell's chances of playing in Round 1 appear slim to none at this stage.

The Rabbitohs start their season against the Dolphins on Thursday, March 6 with Mitchell now racing the clock at best to be fit.

If Mitchell is out, it's almost certain Jye Gray - who is otherwise just outside South Sydney's best 17 - will take over the number one jumper as he did on multiple occasions last year.

Murray is tougher to replace at lock. One of the best in his role in the competition, it's likely Tallis Duncan would take over the starting role.

Murray's Achilles injury - which would likely require a minimum six-month recovery - could also see him miss the State of Origin series for New South Wales, leaving Isaah Yeo with the inside running on the 13 jersey, and robbing the Blues of one of their most important forwards as Laurie Daley begins his second stint in charge of the state.