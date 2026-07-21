The South Sydney Rabbitohs have received a cruel blow to their finals chances with skipper Cameron Murray succumbing to a calf injury.

Scans revealed that Murray will be out for three to four weeks, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It is a massive blow for the Rabbitohs, who are fighting to remain in the Top 8 in a cluster of teams battling for a spot.

Murray injured his calf when scoring a try in South Sydney's loss to the Canberra Raiders on the weekend.

The club has had no luck with injuries in 2026, and Murray's extended stint on the sidelines means he will join Latrell Mitchell, Adam Elliott (ankle), Sean Keppie (thumb), Dayne Jennings (knee laceration) and Talanoa Penitani (hamstring).

Murray is the in-form lock of the competition, with lightning play-the-ball speeds and tenacity when taking on the line, making him a priceless asset in the Souths engine room.

It is understood Lachlan Hubner will replace the inspirational leader in the starting lock role when the Rabbitohs face the Melbourne Storm on Friday night.

The Rabbitohs currently sit in seventh on the ladder, but have congested traffic either end of them, making it critical to continue winning as many games as possible before September.

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The Cowboys are below them on the same amount of points, while Manly are just one win behind both clubs, but have a bye up their sleeve.

Meanwhile, one win ahead of them are the Knights and Dolphins, with the Redcliffe expansion club enjoying the luxury of a bye this weekend.

The Storm, Sharks, Eels and Bulldogs are the Rabbitohs' opponents over the next month.