The South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly targeting Manly Sea Eagles forward Sean Keppie for the 2024 season.

The Rabbitohs will welcome the arrival of representative playmaker Jack Wighton for next season but will lose the quartet of Jed Cartwright, Liam Knight (left in the middle of the season to the Bulldogs), Hame Sele and Blake Taaffe.

Aiming to improve their forward stocks after missing out on the top eight, they have identified a 25-year-old Sea Eagles player as a potential option.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Rabbitohs' club officials have already started discussions with the Manly Sea Eagles regarding Sean Keppie.

Keppie is currently contracted with the Rabbitohs until the end of the 2026 season; however, the Sea Eagles may release him from his deal to accommodate free space in their salary cap.

This is due to the club recently signing Luke Brooks, Jaxson Paulo, Tommy Talau and Aitasi James, as well as locking up Josh Schuter and Haumole Olakau'atu on big-money extensions.

Last month, Keppie was reportedly given the green light to speak to rival clubs and was linked to the Wests Tigers involving a player swap with Alex Twal.

The reported decision by the Sea Eagles surrounding Keppie is surprising, considering he has spent a significant amount of time this season in either the starting front row or lock position and he is signed for a further three seasons- a deal he only signed less than one year ago.

Keppie has played 79 games for the Sea Eagles since his debut in 2019.

“Sean has certainly worked hard and is becoming a natural leader of our pack," Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov said in a club statement at the time of his extension.

“His best years as a prop are still ahead of him, so we are very happy to have him here for the long term.

“Furthermore, Sean is highly respected for his genuine work in the community that has seen him been the club's nominee for the Ken Stephen Medal for the past two years.”