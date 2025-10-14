The South Sydney Rabbitohs have responded publicly following recent allegations against star outside back Tyrone Munro.

Munro was recently caught in an alleged domestic violence situation, of which he has been charged by police.

The Rabbitohs acknowledged the charges while respecting the highly intense nature of the situations.

"The Club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the alleged incident and the charges.

"The Rabbitohs take all allegations of domestic violence very seriously and will take appropriate action if the allegations and charges are proven.

"As this is a police matter, the Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage."

The case now rests with the police, with further developments to come on the allegations.