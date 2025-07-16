After it was revealed that Cody Walker will be out for the rest of the 2025 NRL season, three more South Sydney Rabbitohs players are rumoured to be joining him, although the club have only ruled out one.

Not selected to face the Penrith Panthers on Friday evening, rumours from NRL Physio have emerged that Campbell Graham (back) and Davvy Moale (wrist) wil not play again in 2025.

The Rabbitohs have now confirmed Moale is out for the year after having surgery, but have not said the same for Graham, who will miss at least this week.

It is understood that the Rabbitohs are considering shutting them down for the remainder of the year in the hope to have them fully fit and healthy for the 2026 campaign.

The Sydney Morning Herald has also previously reported that dummy-half Brandon Smith won't be rushed back and the club will take a cautious approach with his return.

The Rabbitohs have confirmed he will be out for at least six weeks, opening the door for a potential return this year.

Hurting himself in his first match in Rabbitohs colours against the Manly Sea Eagles, Smith is also set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season with a medial ligament injury.

"He's done a medial ligament. He'll be six to eight weeks from that tackle," coach Wayne Bennett said at the time of the incident.

"I think he's happy because it's only six to eight weeks. It's been eight months, so he can see the light at the end of the tunnel this time."

The Rabbitohs simply said that Walker would be out for 'a number of weeks' after a set back in his rehabilitation.

The quartet are joined on the sidelines for the time being by Bayleigh Bentley-Hape, Gerome Burns, Jye Gray, Benjamin Lovett, Max McCarthy, Cameron Murray, Mikaele Ravalawa and Jayden Sullivan.