Linking up with his fourth NRL team in six years, centre Moala Graham-Taufa is hoping to resurrect his career and "start again" at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.\n\nAgreeing to join the club on a one-year contract, Graham-Taufa decided to take his talents to the Rabbitohs after playing only four NRL matches for the New Zealand Warriors over the past two seasons.\n\nDespite claiming the Warriors' 2024 NSW Cup Player of the Year award and scoring 17 tries in 23 matches in the NSW Cup this year, the centre was continually on the fringes of the first-grade side and struggled to push for a regular spot in the back-line.\n\nThis saw him make the move to the Maroubra-based outfit until the end of 2027, where he intends to contend with the likes of Alex Johnston, Campbell Graham and Isaiah Tass and new recruit Edward Kosi, who has also been signed from the New Zealand Warriors.\n\nSpeaking to Zero Tackle ahead of the 2026 NRL season, Graham-Taufa is excited to "start again" as he aims to resurrect his playing career in the Cardinal and Myrtle.\n\n"I'm excited to start again. It will a bit of an uncomfortable feeling at the start but I'm excited for the new journey and experience," he told Zero Tackle.\n\n"I did all my SG Ball and Flegg coming up with the Roosters, so I know the area pretty well, but it's a bit different this time, and I'm more mature.\n\n"Wayne is one of the best coaches, so it's one way to just upgrade my footy."