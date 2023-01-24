The South Sydney Rabbitohs have re-signed Siliva Havili, extending his contract for another two seasons. The contract will see him in red and green until the end of the 2025 season.

The rake's re-signing comes weeks after the club extended the contract of star players Damien Cook, Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell as they plan for the future.

"The Members and fans have been great to me, as have the Club and the staff," Havili told Souths Media.

"It's really exciting times and I can't wait to see what we can achieve in the coming years."

Havili who made his debut for the Rabbitohs last season had an impressive season that saw him re-called to the Tonga national side.

In 23 games, he made 1,844 total running metres, 26 tackle busts, 422 tackles and scored one try. He was a crucial part of the Rabbitohs' achieving the preliminary final against the Panthers.

Mainly coming off the bench, he was extremely useful in playing second-fiddle to Damien Cook. Even when both players were on at the same time, he was still useful.

Havili's size and physical presence provided the Rabbitohs with utilisation as he can play anywhere in the forward line.

Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison spoke about his re-signing and can't wait to work with him for another two years.

"Siliva had a great year for us in 2022, showing his utility value throughout the forward pack and providing punch for us whether he starts the game or comes off the interchange bench," Ellison said.

"He has also proven to be a leader amongst the squad, particularly with the young Pasifika players at our Club."

"We're all excited to see him extend his time here at the Rabbitohs and we're looking forward to seeing him rip in again in 2023 and beyond."

Havili will be looking to add to his 127 career NRL matches and 16 international games resume this season.