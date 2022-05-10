The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed Hame Sele has suffered a low grade calf strain and will miss this week's magic round encounter with the New Zealand Warriors, while Thomas Burgess should be fit to play after suffering a back spasm.

Both players were late exclusions from last week's eventual shock loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

South Sydney, who have struggled to hit the same level of play as they did last year throughout the early part of the season, will take on the New Zealand Warriors in magic round and are set for a boost with Thomas Burgess to return from injury.

The club's head physiotherapist Eddie Farah revealed Burgess suffered a back spasm in the gym last week and was unable to play as a result.

"We also lost Tom Burgess during the week," Farah said on the English prop.

"He had a back spasm doing in the gym just doing some warm up exercises. He didn't feel too bad, but just got stiffer as the day went on.

"He was very stiff leading into the game so we thought it was best to keep him out. He has been given lots of physio, working on his mobility around the clock and improving each day.

"He is tracking well to play this weekend."

It's tipped that he would come back into the side for Trent Peoples, with Davvy Moale to return to a position on the bench - letting Burgess claim a starting spot.

The news out of Redfern is worse for Hame Sele however, who was ruled out with a calf strain he picked up during the captain's run.

The club are reporting he will be back in either Round 11 or 12, pending on the speed of recovery.

"Unfortunately, we lost a couple of players in the week leading up to the Broncos game," Farah said.

"One of those was Hame Sele who unfortunately pulled up with a slight calf strain. He was unable to complete our captain's run training session so had to be ruled out.

"It was relatively low grade, however, even a low grade strain will keep him out for a couple of weeks. He will be unlikely to play this weekend, but aiming to have him back in the next two to three weeks."

The Rabbitohs will name their team for Round 10 at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday, with kick-off for their clash with the New Zealand Warriors scheduled for 3pm (AEST) on Saturday.