After making his NRL debut earlier in the year, a South Sydney Rabbitohs dummy-half has been offered a new contract to remain at the club, with a catch.\r\n\r\nPlaying five matches for the cardinal and myrtle during this year's campaign, sources have told Zero Tackle that Ryan Gray has been proposed a new deal by the club.\r\n\r\nHowever, the deal offered is only a NSW Cup reserve-grade contract.\r\n\r\nYet to accept, the 2024 NSW Cup Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year at the Rabbitohs could potentially explore other options in New South Wales or Queensland if he decides to look for an NRL deal instead.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=FlguBO_-PiY\r\n\r\nA former Australian Schoolboy, Gray joined the Rabbitohs after coming through the Canterbury Bulldogs' pathways system and is known for his work ethic and strong defence in the middle of the field.\r\n\r\nNo relation to young fullback Jye Gray or former Rabbitohs duo Aaron and Brock Gray, Ryan spent time as captain of the reserve-grade side during the backend of the 2025 season.