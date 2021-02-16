South Sydney have named their 20-man squad to play the Group 20 Invitational in region New South Wales, with assistant coach Jason Demetriou set to take charge of the side.
The clash will take place at Solar Mad Stadium in Griffith on Saturday, February 20 with the Rabbitohs squad set to feature a balance of senior players and young prospects.
Dragons recruit Jacob Host is set to start in the No.11 jumper, while former Newcastle outside-back Tautau Moga will also be handed a starting role in the centres.
The 7pm game will follow two curtain raisers, with a clash at 3:30pm between Group 20 and 17 women’s sides followed by the Group 20 Indigenous and Group 20 Barbarians match at 5pm.
Rabbitohs squad for Group 20 Invitational:
- Blake Taaffe
2. Zane Bijorac
4. Tautau Moga
5. Jacob Gagai
6. Troy Dargan
7. Dean Hawkins
8. Patrick Mago
9. Joe Lovodua
10. Hame Sele
11. Jacob Host
12. Matt French
13. Trent Peoples
Interchange:
14. CJ Mundine
15. Nic Mougios
16. Lachlan Ilias
17. Davvy Moale
18. Maila Chanfoon
19. Jack Cameron
20. Peter Mamouzelos