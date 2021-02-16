South Sydney have named their 20-man squad to play the Group 20 Invitational in region New South Wales, with assistant coach Jason Demetriou set to take charge of the side.

The clash will take place at Solar Mad Stadium in Griffith on Saturday, February 20 with the Rabbitohs squad set to feature a balance of senior players and young prospects.

Dragons recruit Jacob Host is set to start in the No.11 jumper, while former Newcastle outside-back Tautau Moga will also be handed a starting role in the centres.

The 7pm game will follow two curtain raisers, with a clash at 3:30pm between Group 20 and 17 women’s sides followed by the Group 20 Indigenous and Group 20 Barbarians match at 5pm.

Rabbitohs squad for Group 20 Invitational:

Blake Taaffe

2. Zane Bijorac

3. Steven Marsters

4. Tautau Moga

5. Jacob Gagai

6. Troy Dargan

7. Dean Hawkins

8. Patrick Mago

9. Joe Lovodua

10. Hame Sele

11. Jacob Host

12. Matt French

13. Trent Peoples

Interchange:

14. CJ Mundine

15. Nic Mougios

16. Lachlan Ilias

17. Davvy Moale

18. Maila Chanfoon

19. Jack Cameron

20. Peter Mamouzelos