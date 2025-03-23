Long-time South Sydney Rabbitohs mascot Reggie the Rabbit is under investigation after he was accused of allegedly pushing a nine-year-old child over the weekend.

Reports have emerged from multiple outlets that Charlie Gallico, better known as Reggie the Rabbit, is being investigated by the Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs after allegedly assaulting a nine-year-old.

On Sunday, video footage emerged on social media showing the mascot shoving the young fan at the Saturday afternoon clash at Shark Park between the Rabbitohs and Sharks.

“From what my son Benji has told me, he was with his mates lining up there and they could see Reggie Rabbit coming up,” the boys' mother Caroline Aguis told news.com.au.

“And they were all like ‘let's see if we can get a high-five'.

“So Benji popped his hand out, as you can see in the video, and he went to get a high-five but was pushed away instead.

“He was then told off by a security guard for getting too close or for touching him, from what Benji said.

“Benji apparently touched the mascot and was told off by the security guard.”

Embed from Getty Images

"We are investigating what happened and will have no further comment to make until our investigation is complete," the Rabbitohs said in a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"We have reached out to the boy's mother to let her know we will be investigating the incident."

Aged 81, Gallico has been the mascot of the Rabbitohs for more than two decades and is a beloved figure among rugby league circles.

“We were made aware of the incident and both us and Souths are investigating,” said Sharks boss Dino Mezzatesta told The Daily Telegraph.

“The NRL has also been made aware of what happened.

“I saw something where the mother said the kid was in shock. It's obviously an unfortunate incident.”