The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly decided to move Lewis Dodd on, paying a six-figure release fee.

The halfback signed with South Sydney out of the English Super League ahead of the 2025 campaign with plenty of anticipation around what he would provide the club, but struggled from start to finish in Wayne Bennett's set-up.

He played just six games in the top grade with only one of those coming at halfback, despite signing a three-year deal with the Maroubra-based outfit that was set to see him earn around $2 million across the term.

His lack of playing time and failure to adapt to the NRL left the Rabbitohs exploring their options, and News Corp is now reporting a release fee will be paid to Dodd, who will then join the Catalans Dragons in what will be a new-look Super League competition for 2026.

Dodd, formerly of St Helens, would have been well down the pecking order again for 2026, with Jamie Humphreys, Cody Walker and, should a loan deal be confirmed, Jayden Sullivan all likely to have been ahead of him, while the club also have Jack Wighton in the centres able to play in the halves, and Jonah Glover joining from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Ashton Ward is also set to remain at the club, while Jye Gray will also be looking for first-grade in 2026, whether at fullback or five-eighth as he enters a contract year.

Dodd's move to England doesn't guarantee him a halfback position, though, given that the Catalans have signed departing Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton on a two-year deal.

It's understood Dodd was keen to remain at the Maroubra-based outfit, but that once he was granted permission to explore his options, he did so as he searched for a way back into first grade.

A few NRL clubs are believed to have been interested in Dodd, but the Englishman has decided on a move back to the South of France.