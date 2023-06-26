Although the Origin arena dominated the headlines this past week, Round 17 produced its fair share of action - both on and off the field.

The Panthers overcame resting their Origin stars and a spirited Newcastle to return to the top of the table. The Broncos dropped points in a local derby, while the Bunnies are in freefall.

Two of the competition's heavyweights in the Cowboys and Eels continued their rise up the table and rankings here.

Where did your team land following Round 17's results?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith returned to form, and the top of the table, despite resting their Origin stars. The 20-12 win was job done, in professional style.

Penrith's centres were the stars on the night. Tyrone Peachey put in perhaps his best game to date. Izack Tago ran for 258 metres and was almost unstoppable.

Jack Cogger has slotted in at number seven exceptionally well. This win was so Penrith.

2. Brisbane Broncos (2)

Brisbane fell short on Sunday afternoon and dropped a game to their local rivals - the Titans. Reece Walsh is looking at a stint on the side line.

Truthfully I wouldn't look too much into it given the amount of players backing up from Origin, but it was a horror performance.

Pat Carrigan lead the way in his second monster effort of the week. That should be the focus in the coming days, but it very much won't be.

3. Melbourne Storm (5)

Dare I say it? The Melbourne Storm have arrived! The Storm have arguably been the form team of the competition over the past three weeks.

They defeated the Sea Eagles, sans Cameron Munster, with ease. Only Nick Meaney having an off night from the tee prevented the 24-6 score line from truly blowing out.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona is looking like an absolute monster out wide. Jahrome Hughes is returning to his very top form, which is scary.

4. New Zealand Warriors (4)

Is it time to admit that the Warriors are the real deal? Ok it was only the Dragons on Friday night but it just caps off a brilliant run to date.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak cannot stop scoring tries at the moment. He added four more to his already impressive tally.

Shaun Johnson is a sneaky shot at the Dally M this season. Addin Fonua Blake is the game's premier middle forward as of this moment.

5. Parramatta Eels (6)

It's time to officially resign the Eels start to the season to the history books. They are a completely different side and are very dangerous.

The opening 40 mins of Parra's destruction of the Dolphins on Saturday afternoon is as dominant as you will ever see. They lead 42-4 at the break.

Clinton Gutherson and J'maine Hopgood are having the time of their lives over the past month. Gutherson could lay claim to being the form NSW fullback right now.

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (3)

The Bunnies have now lost four of their past five games. Since the completion of Round 10 their only wins have come against the Tigers and Titans.

Cody Walker had an afternoon to remember against the Cowboys in front of a shockingly small crowd. Suddenly Souths seem a long way from their high flying best.

Given they won't see Latrell Mitchell return for a few more weeks, they have to rediscover a route to victory without him.

7. Canberra Raiders (7)

The Raiders feel like they played better than their 20 points to 18 win suggests.

Sebastian Kris and Albert Hopoate both continue to defy their critics, myself included. I'm officially on the Seb Kris bandwagon!

Corey Horsburgh is quickly becoming everyone's favourite player. There is a lot to like about this tough as nails Raiders outfit.

8. Cronulla Sharks (8)

The Sharks enjoyed their final bye of the season on the back of a ruthless win over the Bulldogs last weekend.

A local derby awaits on Thursday night against a broken Dragons outfit. This is a game the Sharks need to win, and win well.

9. Gold Coast Titans (10)

The Titans recorded, arguably their best win of the season in defeating the Broncos at Suncorp. They were better than the 18-12 score line suggested also.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira has quickly established himself as one of the competition's speedsters. He crossed for a try and made three line breaks on the day.

David Fifita was ultimately the difference here. He stood up and toppled a monster Broncos back allowing Foran and co to get the job done.

10. North Queensland Cowboys (12)

Here come the Cowboys. You always felt it was a matter of time until North Queensland returned to their 2022 selves.

The Cowboys blew the Bunnies away, in Sydney no less. The 31-6 win was every bit as dominant as the score line suggests.

Scott Drinkwater is quickly putting his name in Origin contention after another breathtaking performance. He was arguably the player of the week.

11. The Dolphins (9)

Oh dear! The Dolphins horror run continued with a 48-20 loss to the Eels on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 42-4 at the break, I suppose you can find some positives in the second half. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow continued to star at every opportunity.

With the squad's depth stretched to its absolute limits, a rough few weeks sits ahead.

12. Sydney Roosters (11)

This Roosters side simply does not feel like a Roosters side.

Again the attack was really disjointed without any real structure. Joseph Manu scored two tries but otherwise was barely sighted. James Tedesco's form is horribly down.

I don't know what has gone wrong at Bondi and unfortunately for tri-colour fans it doesn't look like Trent Robinson knows either.

13. Manly Sea Eagles (13)

Manly sitting in 13th is more a case of sides being worse than them then it is about Manly being better than anyone.

Truthfully the Storm made this look very simple. Haumole Olakau'atu's try in the 13th minute was all she wrote for the Sea Eagles on the night.

Reuben Garrick ran his backside off but otherwise there wasn't much too write home about here.

14. Newcastle Knights (14)

Newcastle were gifted an incredible opportunity on Saturday evening when Penrith rested their Origin stars. For the second weekend in a row they let that chance slip.

Greg Marzhew returned to his destructive best upon return to the field. He ran for 222 metres and broke eight tackles.

Kalyn Ponga continued his brilliant form since returning to fullback but unfortunately has been forced to play a lone hand far too often.

15. St George Illawarra Dragons (15)

The Dragons only avoid a drop to 17 here as I didn't want to move the Tigers or Dogs up without playing. Make no mistake, they are a broken outfit - on and off the field.

They were hammered, on their own patch, by the Warriors to the tune of 48 points to 18.

We all know what's happening off the field. With a derby against the Sharks awaiting them, they need to be focused or it will get ugly.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

The Tigers sit in 16th, on points differential, due only to having an extra bye than the Dragons. Not good reading.

With no Api or Brooks due back any time soon, the next few weeks are vital as they attempt to avoid second wooden spoon.

17. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (17)

The Dogs will return to the field after a week off. It's very difficult to find anything positive about this side right now.

Matt Burton is back so hopefully he can kick start a return to form for a side that has horribly underperformed in 2023.