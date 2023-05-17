The Rabbitohs have announced that the player deemed best on field in their future Indigenous Round clashes will be awarded the Eric Simms Medal, the first of which will be awarded on Friday night against the Eels.

Simms won four premierships with South Sydney in 1967, 1968, 1970 and 1971, playing a total of 206 games with the club throughout his career to score 1841 points.

The 77-year-old was named at fullback in the Indigenous Team of the Century following his retirement, now honoured through an award that will be presented at all Rabbitohs home games in Indigenous Round.

In a statement released by the club, South Sydney CEO Blake Solly said that Simms was a great of the club who deserved to be honoured.

"Eric Simms is a towering figure at our Club and in Rugby League," Solly said.

“For nearly half a century he held the record as our greatest points scorer. His family continues to live on Bidjigal land with connections to the Rabbitohs. His cousin, Aunty Barb Simms, will perform the Welcome to Country on Friday night and we are honoured to have his son Nathan and daughter Chelsea presenting the player-of-the-match with the medal named in their father's honour.

Introducing the inaugural Eric Simms Medal, which will be presented to the player-of-the-match following our Indigenous Round game against the Eels. 🐰 #NRLIndigenousRound Read more https://t.co/tBx6crUiI9 pic.twitter.com/SGcPRYZowV — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) May 16, 2023

“He is without doubt one of the greats of our Club, and we're delighted to have a man that wore his fullback jersey after him and another brilliant Aboriginal player in Greg Inglis, join one of the game's future Immortals in Johnathan Thurston, selecting the winner.

“Everyone at the Rabbitohs cannot wait for Friday night's game where we have the opportunity to celebrate Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander culture in the best way possible on Bidjigal land in South Sydney territory at the new Allianz Stadium."

Greg Inglis and Johnathan Thurston will select the inaugural recipient of the Eric Simms Medal when the Rabbitohs host the Eels on Friday night at Allianz Stadium.