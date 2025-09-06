The South Sydney Rabbitohs' greatest downfall in 2025 has been the lack of availability from their stars, and it seems their fortunes won't be turning around to begin 2026.

Their halfback, Jamie Humphreys, is set to miss the opening two matches of next season, after being charged with a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact on Sydney Roosters star Siua Wong.

If he decides to challenge the charge and fails, he will be suspended for three games, in what would be a crushing blow to the Bunnies' 2026 campaign.

On the other side of the pitch, Roosters forward Victor Radley was also charged, after being hit with a Grade 1 High Tackle infringement on Jack Wighton.

He will escape with a $1000 fine, or $1500 if he disputes the charge and is unsuccessful.

The final infringement on Friday night came from another Rabbitoh in Sean Keppie, who was hit with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Robert Toia.

He faces the same consequences as Radley.