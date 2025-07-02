A South Sydney Rabbitohs forward has been reportedly linked with a move to another club as he nears the final months of his current contract with the Sydney-based team.

Arriving at the Rabbitohs in 2021 after five seasons with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Jacob Host has played 60 matches for the Myrtle and Green but has yet to make a single appearance this year.

Lingering either on the sidelines with injury or in the NSW Cup competition, he is currently on a salary of $300,000 a season, and it looks unlikely that he will be re-signed due to the club's plethora of young forward stocks coming through their pathways system.

According to All Out Rugby League, Host has now been linked with a move to the Castleford Tigers in the Super League, with the overseas team identifying him as a player of interest in signing for the remainder of this season.

Due to the competition's rules, teams have until the beginning of August to sign players for the remainder of the season, and they must have played 50 per cent of NRL matches over their past two seasons (2023 and 2024) - a statistic that Host has achieved.

It is understood that Castleford are expected to be very active in the transfer market over the next couple of seasons after Chris Chester was appointed the new Director of Rugby.